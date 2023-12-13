Christmas Television Ratings Odds 2023: The 8 programmes most likely to top the festive viewing charts
A number of famous faces and crowdpleasing programmes will be competing for viewers on Christmas Day.
From the comedy of Morecambe & Wise, to the drama of Eastenders, catching a bit of telly at Christmas is a tradition for millions of us.
And television bosses are always keen to win the ratings battle and bag the most watched programme of the day.
Here are this year's leading contenders to take the Christmas crown.
