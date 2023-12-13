All Sections
Christmas Television Ratings Odds 2023: The 8 programmes most likely to top the festive viewing charts

A number of famous faces and crowdpleasing programmes will be competing for viewers on Christmas Day.

By David Hepburn
Published 13th Dec 2023, 15:12 GMT

From the comedy of Morecambe & Wise, to the drama of Eastenders, catching a bit of telly at Christmas is a tradition for millions of us.

And television bosses are always keen to win the ratings battle and bag the most watched programme of the day.

Here are this year's leading contenders to take the Christmas crown.

King Charles' second Christmas Day broadcast since becoming monarch is the red hot favourite to top the ratings. It has odds of 1/4.

1. The King's Speech

Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor Who has got off to a successful start, with a little help from fellow Scot David Tennant. The Christmas episode is a 6/1 second favourite to be the most watched programme on the big day.

2. Doctor Who

The BBC period drama series about a group of nurse midwives working in the East End of London in the late 1950s and 1960s is 8/1 shot to top the ratings.

3. Call the Midwife

It may not be as popular as in the days of Angie and Dirty Den, but the residents of Albert Square have a 9/1 chance of taking the top spot this Christmas.

4. EastEnders

