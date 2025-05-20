Offically founded in 1946, the Cannes Film Festival annually attracts some of the biggest star of the big screen to the French Riviera.

An invitation-only event, it’s one of the ‘big five’ major international film festivals, along with Venice, Berlin, Toronto and Sundance, and is seen as one of the first indicators as to what films could be in the running for an Oscar.

The last few years, for example, have seen the likes of Parasite, Triangle of Sadness, Anatomy of a Fall and Anora lauded at Cannes then go on to make a run for the major Academy Awards.

A number of awards are handed out each year by a jury of actors and filmmakers - with the Palme d'Or given to the best film to appear in competition.

As well as the main festival, there are numerous smaller satellite festivals, featuring every genre of movie, as well as big out-of-competition premieres, which this year saw Tom Cruise attend with his latest Mission: Impossible film.

He’s just one of the big stars who walked the red carpet - here he is, along with another 20 celebs.

1 . Screen queen Isabelle Huppert arrives for the screening of the film "La Femme la Plus Riche du Monde (The Richest Woman in the World).

2 . Judge Halle Halle Berry arrives for the screening of the film 'The Phoenician Scheme'. The actress is on the jury of the 78th Cannes Film Festival.

3 . Oscar-winner Julianne Moore on the red carpet for 'The Phoenician Scheme'.