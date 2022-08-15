Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Del Toro's new series is sure to be popular this Halloween. Credit: Netflix

The go-to director for many film fans when it comes to otherworldly monsters and horror, Guillermo del Toro is lending his creative talents to Netflix.

The Oscar winning director has a glowing reputation worldwide, thanks to films such as Pan’s Labyrinth, The Devil’s Backbone and horror romance The Shape Of Water, but now Netflix will launch a horror anthology television streaming series titled Cabinet of Curiosities, based on a book of short stories by the Mexican director of the same name.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Said to be a TV series that will “challenge the classical horror genre”, the show launched its first trailer recently – and viewers are already getting excited.

Most Popular

With a frighteningly long list of writing, directing and acting talent, the Cabinet of Curiosities will feature eight unique horror stories that are said to “challenge the classical horror genre”, with two of the episodes original works by del Toro himself, while the others are written and directed by various filmmakers.

Who is in the cast of Cabinet Of Curiosities?

The list of big names starring in the Netflix television series is seriously strong.

Of the list of confirmed names taking part in the series so far, Crispin Glover (Back To The Future), Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead), Rupert Grint (Harry Potter), Eric André (Jackass Forever) and Sofia Boutella (The Mummy) are the big hitters.

Alongside them will be several actors, with Ben Barnes, Chloe Madison, Charlyne Yi, David Hewlett, Demetrius Grosse, Diana Bentley, Elpidia Carrillo, Essie Davis, F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman, Hannah Galway, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Kate Micucci, Luke Roberts, Peter Weller, Sebastian Roché and Tim Blake Nelson all given confirmed roles in the show.

Who will direct each episodes of Cabinet Of Curiosities?

Each episode will feature one of the book’s short stories, and thus, each episode will have a different director – and, much like the talent of acting talent, the host of directing talent is jaw-dropping.

Episode one will see multi-award winning Australian director Jennifer Kent take the reigns. Kent is best known for one of modern horror’s most popular films, The Babadook.

The other eight episodes will see the following directors take an episode of the series each: David Prior (Voir), Guillermo Navarro (Cocaine Godmother), Keith Thomas (Firestarter), Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), Catherine Hardwicke (Thirteen), Vincenzo Natali (In The Tall Grass) and Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night).

When is Cabinet Of Curiosities released on Netflix?

Netflix have finally released a confirmed date – and perhaps it shouldn’t surprise anyone that is it close to Halloween.

It is known that the series has been in post-production since February 2022, with an expectation that Cabinet Of Curiosities expected to be launched on the streaming site by at least the end of 2022.