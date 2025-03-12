Since making his directorial debut in 2000 with Barking Dogs Don’t Bite, Bong Joon-ho has taken South Korean cinema global.
The winner of three Oscars for Parasite, he has successfully divided his career between Korean-language films and blockbusters co-produced with Hollywood studios.
The latest of those, Mickey 17, has just been released in cinemas in the last week.
We thought it was the perfect chance to look back on his career - and rank all nine of his films, according to review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.
1. Parasite (2019)
Topping the list, with a near-perfect score of 99 per cent, is 'Parasite'. The twisty genre-surfing tale of a poor South Korean family who infiltrate a wealthy household became the first foreign language film to win the Oscar for Best Film - one of five Academy Awards it scooped (much to the anger of Donald Trump). | Contributed
2. Mother (2009)
The titular mother in this thriller is looking for the real killer of a young girl after her mentally disabled son is wrongly accused of the murder. It premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and has a postive rating of 96 per cent. | Contributed
3. Memories of Murder (2003)
Crime thriller Memories of Murder scores a 95 per cent Rotten Tomato rating. Based on a play, it sees two detectives investigate a string of murders and rapes. It's based on a real-life South Korean serial killer called Lee Choon-jae who murdered at least 15 women and girls. | Contributed
4. Snowpiercer (2013)
Studio wranglings and politics mean that 'Snowpiercer' barely got a release in the UK - a shame since it attracted 94 per cent positive ratings from critics. Starring Chris Evans, Tilda Swinton, Jamie Bell, Octavia Spencer, John Hurt, and Ed Harris, it takes place in a post-apocalyptic world, where a population of humans live on a train that careers non-stop on a circular track. | Contributed