South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun - star of Oscar-winning film Parasite - found dead in car aged 48

​Lee Sun-kyun, a popular South Korean actor best known for his role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, has been found dead in a car in Seoul, authorities said, after weeks of an intense police investigation into his alleged drug use.

Police and emergency officers initially found Mr Lee in what they believed was an unconscious state in the car parked on a street in northern Seoul.

Emergency officers later confirmed he was dead, according to Seoul's Seongbuk police station.

Police had been searching for Mr Lee, 48, after receiving a report that he was missing. They refused to provide further details, including whether they had determined whether Mr Lee killed himself.

But South Korean media outlets, including the Yonhap news agency, said Mr Lee's family earlier on Wednesday reported to police that he left home after leaving a message similar to a suicide note.

Mr Lee's body was later transported to a nearby Seoul hospital. The actor had appeared in Parasite, which won Oscars for best picture and three other categories in 2020.

The class satire was the first non-English-language film to win best picture in the then-92-year history of the Academy Awards, and was the first South Korean movie to win an Oscar.

In the film, Mr Lee played the head of a wealthy family. The film's cast, including Mr Lee, also won a Screen Actors Guild award for the best motion picture ensemble cast in 2020.

He was nominated for best actor at the International Emmy Awards for his performance in the sci-fi thriller Dr Brain last year.

Even before Parasite, Mr Lee had been a popular actor in South Korea for a long time. He rose to stardom for his role in a hit TV drama series, Coffee Prince (2007), and gained mainstream popularity with the medical drama Behind The White Tower (2007), Pasta (2010) and My Mister (2018).

Mr Lee had been under a police investigation into allegations that he used illegal drugs at the residence of a bar hostess. The actor insisted he was tricked into taking the drugs and that he did not know what he was taking, according to Yonhap.

But the investigation prompted extensive tabloid coverage and unconfirmed online rumours about not only his alleged drug use, but also his private life.

Mr Lee filed a suit against two people including the hostess, alleging they blackmailed him. When he was first summoned for questioning at a police station in Incheon, a city near Seoul, in late October, he deeply bowed several times and apologised to his fans and family.

"I feel sorry to my family members who are enduring too difficult pains at this moment, I again sincerely apologise to everyone," he said.