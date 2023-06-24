Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror has stormed the zeitgeist not only as a cult success but also a reflection of 21st century society's relationship with technology. The latest series, the sixth, features a Scottish-themed episode called Loch Henry.

Black Mirror has made a triumphant return to Netflix with the sixth series of Charlie Brooker's dark, dystopian horror-drama-comedy-thriller anthology show.

Renowned for its wicked take on contemporary technological issues (think social media, AI and streaming series like Netflix themselves) and use of star names in the cast (including Salma Hayek and Aaron Paul), Black Mirror is always popular with critics.

This series is no different. The second episode - Loch Henry - was written by Brooker and directed by Sam Miller. Here's everything we know.

What is the plot of Loch Henry?

Episode two of Black Mirror series six, Loch Henry, tells the story of couple Davis and Pia who are film students working on a documentary about a true crime in rural Scotland

Initially, the pair set out to record the story of a local egg collector but quickly learn about Iain Adair, a local man who infamously tortured and killed tourists. Their reporting takes a dark turn.

Brooker has said he was inspired to write Loch Henry after watching a number of true crime documentaries and recognised the stylistic patterns which emerged, many of which he claimed covered up the genre's 'rubbernecking' reality.

Where was Loch Henry filmed?

No previous Black Mirror episode had been set in Scotland so Brooker and the crew went all out and made full use of the country's scenery.

In total, 18 different locations across Scotland were used to film Loch Henry, and the production team was based at Loch Lomond.

The bulk of filming took place in the village of Arrochar near Loch Long on the Cowal peninsula in Argyll and Bute.

As the episode is set in the 1990s, the crew needed to dress the set accordingly, and used the main street in Inveraray for the backdrop of the stylised town.

Brooker has since said Scotland was an essential component of this story, because the country has an 'unsentimental strand of human' that fits with the theme.

The poster for Black Mirror Season 6 episode 2 'Loch Henry'. It depicts Samuel Blenkin as Davis and Myha'la Herrold as Pia, obscured by a scratchy static video tape effect (Credit: Netflix)

Who is Daniel Portman?

Daniel Portman (born as Daniel Porter but known professionally as Portman) is a Scottish actor best known for starring as Podrick Payne in HBO's Game of Thrones.

Portman has also appeared in River City, The Angels Share and even contributed vocally to 'Jenny's Song' which featured in Game of Thrones.

Is Loch Henry based on a true story?

Loch Henry is not a true story. The story is entirely fictional but the subject matter and viewers' macabre fascination with true crime stories are firmly rooted in reality.