Best Scottish TV of all time: 24 of Scotland’s best TV shows according to our Scotsman readers

Scotland has been producing hit TV shows for the best part of a century, but which ones are the most fondly remembered?
Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 28th Dec 2022, 12:34 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 14:33 BST

After a passionate response to our ‘What’s the best Scottish film of all time’ poll, our minds began wandering to other forms of Scottish entertainment like TV. From satirical comedies to soap operas and so-called ‘Tartan Noir’ dramas, Scotland has produced some exemplary television over the last seventy years.

When we asked you, our Scotsman readers, ‘What’s the best Scottish TV show’ you responded with a wealth of absolute crackers that could make any Scots TV enthusiast well up with nostalgia or laughter.

Here are 24 of Scotland’s best TV shows according to Scotsman readers – did we miss any?

Outlander is a historical drama that is based on the Outlander novels by Diana Gabaldon. Aside from a gripping story and excellent acting, the show is also regularly praised for its inclusion of Scottish Gaelic - an endangered language of Scotland that novel writer Diana Gabaldon has featured prominently in order to support its survival.

1. Outlander (2014)

Tutti Frutti was a drama series produced by BBC Scotland that was written by John Byrne while featuring talent from the likes of the late Robbie Coltrane who sadly passed away in 2022. It follows the life of ‘The Majestics’ who are a rock ‘n’ roll band who are looking to make it big after 25 years of performing at small-scale Scottish gigs.

2. Tutti Frutti (1987)

“There’s been a murder!” Yes, that iconic line is brought to you by the hit Scottish detective TV show that aired on our screens back in the 80s. It follows the gritty adventures of a Glaswegian police detective as he investigates a slew of crimes in the Maryhill area.

3. Taggart (1983)

Still Game was the most popular answer from our Scotsman readers with some crowning it ‘the best example of Scottish comedy’. It follows pensioners Jack and Victor, residents of Craiglang, who go about their lives with other beloved characters like Navid, Winston, Isa, Boaby the barman and Tam.

4. Still Game (2002)

