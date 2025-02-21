4 . Misery (1990)

Kathy Bates won the Best Actress Oscar for her starring role as Annie Wilkes in Misery and it remains the only Stephen King adaptation to have won an Academy Award - along with a Rotten Tomato rating of 91 per cent. Directed by Rob Reiner, it sees a writer, played by James Caan, kidnapped by his 'number one fan' who wants him to rewrite the last in her favourite series of books. Millions closed their eyes when Annie picked up THAT hammer. | Contributed