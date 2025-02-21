Since publishing his 1974 debut novel Carrie - a horror about a clairvoyant schoolgirl - in 1974 Stephen King has written over 65 novels and over 200 short stories.
It’s seen him become a publishing phenomenon, with over 400 million books sold around the world.
And it’s not just about horror - he wrote under the pseudonym Richard Bachman in a bid to break away from genre and has also penned fantasy epic The Dark Tower.
Most recently Longlegs director Osgood Perkins has tackled the Stephen King short story The Monkey, with the film of the same name starring Theo James released this week.
Only time will tell if it ends up taking its place in this list of the best Stephen King cinematic adaptations of all time - according to review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.
1. Carrie (1976)
Brian De Palma's chilling film about a bullied teenage girl who discovers she has powerful telekenetic powers features a standout lead performace from Sissy Spacek. Also notable for an appearance by a pre-Grease John Travolta, it's the most loved Stephen King adaptation, attracting 94 per cent positive ratings. | Canva/Getty Images
2. Stand By Me (1986)
Based on a Stephen King novella called The Body, Rob Reiner's classic coming-of-age drama Stand by Me earns a 92 per cent Rotten Tomatoes rating. Starring Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, and Jerry O'Connell, it sees four youngsters set out on a journey to find the dead body of a missing boy. | Contributed
3. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
Regularly topping lists of the best movies of all time, it's perhaps a surprise that The Shawshank Redemption only has a rating of 89 per cent. The prison drama was written and directed by Frank Darabont, and was based on the Stephen King novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption. Starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman it tells the story of a banker wrongly jailed for murdering his wife and child. | Contributed
4. Misery (1990)
Kathy Bates won the Best Actress Oscar for her starring role as Annie Wilkes in Misery and it remains the only Stephen King adaptation to have won an Academy Award - along with a Rotten Tomato rating of 91 per cent. Directed by Rob Reiner, it sees a writer, played by James Caan, kidnapped by his 'number one fan' who wants him to rewrite the last in her favourite series of books. Millions closed their eyes when Annie picked up THAT hammer. | Contributed