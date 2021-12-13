Ah, Christmas. Leaving carrots for Rudolph, drinking Bailey’s in front of a warm fire, watching It’s A Wonderful Life for the 49th time and replaying that Mariah Carey song which insists all she wants for Christmas is you – yes, you.

All a bit cliche isn’t it?

While many are calling for a ‘more normal Christmas’ after a very un-normal one last year, some of us are looking for something alternative. Yes, December 25 is a lovely time to share presents, see family and drink Bailey’s, but do we really have to watch the same films we do every year?

So, if you’re looking for less snow angels and more frost bite, check out our list of the 10 best alternative Christmas flicks you which will give your festive day with the family a little more edge – and no, A Castle For Christmas is not included.

1. L A Confidential Neo-noir crime film - and stone-cold classic - L.A. Confidential begins on Christmas Eve with a brutal police battle. Festive? Absolutely. Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock Photo Sales

2. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang American black comedy crime film Kiss Kiss Bang Bang stars some big hitters with Val Kilmer and Robert Downey Jr. in key roles. Oh - and it's set at Christmas. Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock Photo Sales

3. Batman Returns Look, how good or bad a movie is will always be subjective, but this writer thinks Batman Returns is far and wide the best Christmas movie of all time. Danny DeVito as The Penguin, set during the festive season and Batman. Merry Christmas indeed! Photo: Warner Bros/Dc Comics/Kobal/Shutterstock Photo Sales

4. Die Hard Come on, you knew it was coming. Die Hard is a Christmas movie and we all know it. Yipee ki-yay! Photo: 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock Photo Sales