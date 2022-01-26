Netflix has a host of great shows coming in February. Photo credit: top - Netflix, bottom: Contributed

Best series Netflix 2022: 10 of the best TV new releases coming to Netflix in February

The Netflix team are serving up some a host of quality new TV programmes this February. Here are 10 of the new series we’re looking to.

By Graham Falk
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 4:01 pm

The streaming giant has carved out a host of critically acclaimed hits for a generation of viewers since its inception in 2010 and - if February is anything to go by – it shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Netflix have packed their service with some fabulous new shows as we start the new year, with 2022 already seeing hit shows land on the platform, and you can almost guarantee they will continue to hit the mark again in February, as their loyal subscribers get tucked a host of bingeable TV hits.

And with so much choice coming, how do you know where to start? Well, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Take a look at our list of the most highly anticipated TV shows hitting Netflix in February.

1. It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia (Season 15) - February 1

Charlie Day returns with season 15 of the hilarious, cult TV series It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia. A sure fire hit, fans can't wait to see the new episodes.

Photo: Creative Commons 2.0

2. The Tinder Swindler - February 2

The Tinder Swindler follows the story of a notorious conman who used the popular dating app to swindle a bunch of unsuspecting woman and is already highly anticipated.

Photo: Netflix

3. Sweet Magnolias (Season 2) - February 4

Sweet Magnolias returns for a second season, with fans desperate to see what happens next after an explosive finale in season one.

Photo: RICHARD DUCREE/NETFLIX

4. Disenchantment (Season 4) - February 9

Disenchantment returns, as Simpson's creator Matt Groening takes us on more adventures with Beane, Luci and Elfo.

Photo: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

