Fans of Marty Byrde rejoice – the dramatic finale of hit crime series Ozark is incoming.

Those who subscribe to Netflix will be no stranger to popular TV shows, but when it comes to the streaming giant’s exclusive shows that have really caused a splash, Ozark is up there with the best.

Now into it’s fourth season, Ozark focuses on the Byrde family, as husband Marty – a financial adviser from Chicago who dabbles in money laundering - and wife Wendy see the struggle of tough family relationships fall into an unexpected dark future, as they get dragged deeper and deeper into illegal activity.

The original season had many viewers gripped as the character made a mess of an important money laundering scheme for a powerful drug cartel and, now three-and-a-half seasons later, the Emmy award winning drama has built up an army of fans who are desperate to find out how the bingeable series reaches its conclusion.

Who is in the Ozark Season 4 cast?

Jason Bateman (Horrible Bosses, Arrested Development) once again takes the lead role as Marty Byrde alongside his wife Wendy, who is played by three-time Oscar nominated actor Laura Linney (The Trueman Show, Primal Fear).

Sofia Hublitz (Red Ida) continues in the role of Charlotte Byrde, the daughter of Marty and Wendy, with Skylar Gaertner (Daredevil) portraying the pair’s son, Jonah Byrde.

Julia Garner (Dirty John) returns in the role of teenager Ruth Langmore, while Lisa Emery (Jessica Jones) continues as the dangerous former drug dealer Darlene Snell.

When can I watch Ozark Season 4?

The first three seasons of Ozark are available to watch exclusively on Netflix UK right now, while Season four part one was made available on the streaming platform on January 21.

Part two has not been given an official release date as yet, though it is expected later on in 2022.

Why have they split Ozark into two parts?

Unlike they first three seasons, the crime show has been split in two for the first time, similar to TV smash hit Breaking Bad almost a decade ago.

However, while fans will need to be patient to see the breathtaking finale, it does mean season four will offer more episodes than ever before. Seven episodes of Season four are available to watch on Netflix right now, and another seven will be made available later in the year.

"We're going to do 14 episodes instead of 10, and we're going to split them up in two. So it'll be seven and seven. So it really will be like season four and season five, but they're shorter", said star of the show Jason Bateman.

The actor also confirmed that both part one and two were filmed at the same time.

