Who did our readers chose as Scotland's best ever actor?

Best Scottish Actors 2023: 10 best Scottish actors of all time according to Scotsman readers - including Sam Heughan and James McAvoy

These 10 popular stars are the best that Scotland have ever produced – according to our readers. Do you agree with the list?

By Graham Falk
8 minutes ago

It is hard to think of Scotland without conjuring up the lush greenery, historic architecture and undeniably good humour.

And while the country is indeed recognised for all the above, it is also heralded for its fantastic work in the arts world that has yielded a host of iconic Hollywood stars and numerous singers and songwriters. But who do the Scottish public see as the best actor to have ever been produced on these lands?

Who is the richest actor? Here are the 18 Scottish actors with the highest net worth in 2023

So, without further ado, here is the list of the best Scottish actor’s of all time – according to Scotsman readers. Do you agree with the list?

1. Sir Sean Connery

Arguably the definitive James Bond, the late Sir Sean Connery was voted the best Scottish actor of all time by our readers, narrowly beating his competitors for roles in blockbuster films such as The Rock.

Photo: Terry Disney

2. David Tennant

Star of film, stage and TV, David Tennant takes the number two slot after our readers praised his versatile acting that includes roles Dr Who, Broadchurch, Good Omens and Around the World in 80 Days.

Photo: Amanda Edwards

3. Robert Carlyle

With films such as Trainspotting, Angela's Ashes and 28 Weeks Later part of his filmography, it is no surprise Robert Carlyle features so highly on this list.

Photo: Carlo Allegri

4. Sam Heughan

Star of popular TV show Outlander, Sam Heughan has built an army of fans and a reputation in the acting world that continues to grow and grow.

Photo: Astrid Stawiarz

