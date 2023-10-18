With Halloween just weeks away, we have looked at which horror movies are the best to stream on Netflix right now - according to Rotten Tomatoes.

The collection of horror movies currently streaming on Netflix is as strong as it has ever been and, with Halloween just around the corner, the choice on the platform is only getting stronger.

One of the most celebrated events in the calendar year, All Hallows Eve brings out the ghosts and ghouls amongst us and often sees us end the evening stuffing our faces with food and tuning into to some scary horror movies.

But what is the best one to watch for this year's festivities? With oodles of horror film content available on Netflix UK, it can be hard to sift through the good and bad and get that film perfect for your evening.

In order to discover which horror film is the best on Netflix, we took to highly rated film review site iMDB to find out which 25 horror films are the most highly rated on the platform.

1 . Jaws (1978) A stone cold horror classic. Killer shark, the iconic opening scene - horror perfection and a true pioneer of the genre. Ranked at 8.1.

2 . Saw (2004) A classic of the genre, Saw introduced audiences to the world of jigsaw and his brutal, physiological way of killing those who had done wrong. Ranked at 7.6.

3 . Dawn Of The Dead (2004) Rarely has a remake of a classic but so well received, but the early 00's remake of George A. Romero's iconic zombie hit is one of the best. Ranked at 7.3.