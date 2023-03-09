There have been a host of fascinating new true crime documentaries launched on Netflix already in 2023. Here are 8 new television hits we recommend you tune into. From In The Name Of God to Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil.

The obsession with true crime shows no sign of ending as the UK public continue to gorge on the wild, weird and downright haunting documentaries and television shows that are on offer.

And if you’re a fan of the genre, it is almost impossible to look beyond Netflix as the best source of true crime due to its commitment to bringing audiences the most bizarre and gripping tales the world over.

The new year has been no exception for the streaming giant either, with 2023 already launching multiple big hitters that has have audiences glued to their tv’s.

So if you’re looking to dive into some of the best new true crime on Netflix, these are the eight series we recommend you cast and eye over.

1 . In The Name Of God: A Holy Betrayal This documentary, released today (March 3) focuses on the chilling true stories of four Korean leaders who claimed to be prophets of God and exposes the sinister side of unquestioning belief systems.

2 . Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil Monique Olivier was the wife to Michel Fourniret, France's most infamous murderer. Cited by many as simply an enigma, however, this documentary debates whether she was a pawn or a participant.

3 . Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street The Monster of Wall Street charts the rise and fall of disgraced financier Bernie Madoff, who orchestrated one of the biggest Ponzi schemes in Wall Street history.

4 . MH370: The Plane That Disappeared - March 8 Flight MH370, a red eye flight Malaysia Airways flight and a flight that completely vanished from the skies. This upcoming British docuseries directed by Louise Malkinson looks further into the 2014 disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight as the public, and the families of those onboard, search for answers.