Best New True Crime on Netflix 2023: These are 8 of the best new release documentaries to stream on Netflix
There have been a host of fascinating new true crime documentaries launched on Netflix already in 2023. Here are 8 new television hits we recommend you tune into. From In The Name Of God to Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil.
The obsession with true crime shows no sign of ending as the UK public continue to gorge on the wild, weird and downright haunting documentaries and television shows that are on offer.
And if you’re a fan of the genre, it is almost impossible to look beyond Netflix as the best source of true crime due to its commitment to bringing audiences the most bizarre and gripping tales the world over.
The new year has been no exception for the streaming giant either, with 2023 already launching multiple big hitters that has have audiences glued to their tv’s.
So if you’re looking to dive into some of the best new true crime on Netflix, these are the eight series we recommend you cast and eye over.