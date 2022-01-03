Streaming giants Netflix produced some fabulous new shows in the last year, and as we begin the next 12 months, the list of new Netflix Originals show coming to the platform will guarantee their loyal subscribers have plenty more good TV to get tucked into as we begin 2022.

The streaming service has carved out a host of critically acclaimed hits for a generation of viewers since its inception in 2010, with a ton of shows – known as Netflix Originals – booming in popularity.

And with so much choice coming in the first month of the new year, how do you know where to start? Well, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Take a look at our list of the most highly anticipated originals streaming on Netflix this coming January.

1. Afterlife - January 14 Ricky Gervais' Afterlife has had huge success with its first two series, and season three is set to make us laugh - and cry - all over again. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2. Mother/Android - January 7 Mother/Android sees Hollywood superstar Chloe Grace Moretz take the lead in the dystopian sci-fi thriller which takes place in a post-apocalyptic universe. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3. The Journalist - January 13 The Journalist sees a reporter take on the challenge of exposing the truths of modern day Japan. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

4. Archive 81 - January 14 Archive 81 is an adaptation of the popular podcast which shares the same name and sees an archivist take a job restoring damaged tapes and gets pulled into the vortex of a mystery involving demonic cults. Photo: Cr. Quantrell D. Colbert/Netflix © 2021 Photo Sales