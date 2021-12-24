There are some hotly anticipated Netflix Originals coming this December. Photo credit: Netflix

Best new releases Netflix 2021: Here are 9 of the best new Netflix Original series released in December

Netflix have created some fantastic original shows since its creation. Here are 9 of the most highly ranked series now available to watch on the streaming platform.

By Graham Falk
Friday, 24th December 2021, 4:13 pm

Streaming platform Netflix knows how to serve up festive television like no other – and this month’s list of Netflix Originals means subscribers will have stacks of good TV to get stuck into during the holiday season.

Not only has the streaming giant helped a generation of people to see some of the globes most iconic film, television series and documentaries – its success has allowed it to create some phenomenal shows of their own, known as Netflix Originals.

But with so much choice, how do you know which Netflix Originals are a must see? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Take a look at our list of the most highly anticipated originals streaming on Netflix this December.

1. Crime Stories: The Times Square Killer - December 26

The Times Square Killer, Richard Cottingham takes centre stage in Joe Berlinger’s second season of Crime Stories which returns after the success of season one.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales

2. The Power Of The Dog - December 1

The highly anticipated new western, The Power Of The Dog, sees Benedict Cumberbach take on the role of Phil Burbank. Based on the 1967 novel of the same name by Thomas Savage.

Photo: KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX

Photo Sales

3. Lost In Space: Season 3 - December 1

Lost In Space has already built up a firm following, and there's much excitement around season three, which drops at the start of December.

Photo: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Photo Sales

4. Cobra Kai: Season 4

Cobra Kai, season four hits Netflix on New Years Eve. The American martial arts series, and sequel to the original The Karate Kid, has seen huge success on the streaming platform.

Photo: CURTIS BONDS BAKER/NETFLIX

Photo Sales
