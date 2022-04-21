The final season of a huge Netflix hit, a documentary focusing on the iconic Marilyn Monroe and some great new K-dramas – this week’s Netflix selection of new releases is sure to have subscribers licking their lips.

With an astonishing 213 million reported subscribers worldwide, Netflix are adding some crackers this week in April to ensure they will continue to be the market leader for streaming.

April has already proven immensely popular, with the final season of Better Call Saul and a new season of Russian Doll added to the platform, alongside some superb new films.

But the best is yet to come for Netflix, with this week’s releases really showcasing the best the streaming platform has to offer.

So grab that control, settle into your couch and check out the 10 best new releases being added to Netflix this week.

1. Silverton Siege - April 27 A trio of anti-apartheid freedom fighters ends up in a tense bank hostage situation following a failed sabotage mission in Silverton Siege. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2. The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes - April 27 The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes is a documentary that explores the mystery surrounding the icon's death. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

3. The 7 Lives Of Léa - April 28 The 7 Lives Of Léa follows Léa after she wakes up in the 1990s following the discovery of a man's remains. She body swaps seven times as she tries to solve the mystery of his death and, hopefully, prevent it. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

4. Selling Sunset (Season 5) - 22 April Addictive reality TV series Selling Sunset returns for a fifth season as elite real estate brokers at The Oppenheim Group look to sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales