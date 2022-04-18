You have to take your hat off to Netflix once again as they prove why they are the world's go to streaming service.

And if April if anything to go by, they’ll continue to be the market leader for streaming thanks to their list of new content, as they look to add to their astonishing 213 million reported subscribers worldwide

A host of exciting new Korean dramas are hitting the service, alongside some harrowing true crime documentaries, while popular series from months previous return with anticipated new season. In short, April promises to be a big month for Netflix fans.

Here are the 10 best new shows coming to Netflix we recommended you give a watch.

1. Tomorrow - April 1 Tomorrow sees a young man born half-human and half-spirit employed by a company of grim reapers who set him special missions.

2. Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes - April 20 Similar to a similar limited edition series that focused Ted Bundy, 'Confession with a Killer' brings a new true crime documentary from Joe Berlinger which looks into the gruesome crimes of 'Pogo The Clown' - John Wayne Gacy.

3. Senzo: Murder Of A Soccer Star - April 20 This five-part true crime documentary series delves into the life and murder of South African football captain Senzo Meyiwa.

4. Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story - April 6 Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story is a limited edition series which takes a retrospective look at the disgraced former TV presenter.