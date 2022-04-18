You have to take your hat off to Netflix once again as they prove why they are the world's go to streaming service.
And if April if anything to go by, they’ll continue to be the market leader for streaming thanks to their list of new content, as they look to add to their astonishing 213 million reported subscribers worldwide
WATCH: The Scotsman’s film podcast react to Disney+ canniball film ‘Fresh’, new Netflix number one movie ‘Boiling Point’ and the 2022 Oscars.
A host of exciting new Korean dramas are hitting the service, alongside some harrowing true crime documentaries, while popular series from months previous return with anticipated new season. In short, April promises to be a big month for Netflix fans.
Here are the 10 best new shows coming to Netflix we recommended you give a watch.