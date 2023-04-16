Here are 10 of the best films, documentaries and TV series new to Netflix this week in April.

Are you looking forward to a weekend of chill time and Netflix? Well you have chosen the perfect time, with the streaming launching a number of bingeable new releases to stream in the last few weeks of April.

The streaming giant has already enjoyed a storming start to the new year and have banished the concern that welcomed in 2022 by cementing their place at the world’s go to streaming platform.

This week, Netflix are launching a number of great new movies starring Hollywood big hitters such as Bob Odenkirk and a host of brand new gripping time series and documentaries.

Here are our picks of the best to watch on Netflix this week.

1 . American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing - Out now This new three part true crime docu-series looks at archive footage and chilling reenactments and two brothers strike fear into the city.

2 . Nobody - Out now The excellent action thriller stars Bob Odenkirk stars as a man on a revenge mission after his house is burgled with his family asleep.

3 . Phenomena - Out now This Spanish horror film follows three women as they investigate a series of paranormal events.

4 . Chimp Empire - April 19 This new documentary looks into the world of chimpanzees and is brought to Netflix by from the award winning filmmaker that made My Octopus Teacher.

