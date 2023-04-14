Squid Game, Netflix’s most popular TV series of all time, is set for an English language remake with one of the world’s most iconic directors – if reports are to be believed.

He is one of the world’s most sought after directors on the planet with a list of hit movies that has spanned decades and now American director David Fincher could be set to take the reigns on one of the most intriguing TV series remakes of all time.

One of streamers most successful television hits, Korean drama Squid Game has long been expected to return but could now land an American remake after film critic Jeffrey Sneider reported Netflix were courting the 60-year-old film director and wanted him to “tackle this project badly”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Denver born director Fincher is a nine time Academy Award winner and is most well known for his psychological thrillers such as Fight Club, Gone Girl and iconic horror Se7en and has recently worked with Netflix for the films Mank, The Killer and serial killer television drama Mindhunter.

Squid Game could be set for an English language remake. Cr: Netflix.

Squid Game was officially confirmed to be Netflix’s most watched series of all time back in September 2022 and reached an astonishing 142 million households in 94 countries in the first month of its release, with the K-drama taking the world by storm almost immediately after launch.

The dystopian series features a secret contest that involves a total of 456 players that are in financial struggle and must risk their lives as they take on a series of deadly children's games for the chance to win billions of pounds. A second season of the show has already been confirmed, with filming reported to be beginning this summer and an expected release date of sometime in 2024.

How this would work with an English language remake is unknown, while it is also unknown if Fincher has even responded to the interest at present but he has been known to dabble in English language remakes after he took the reigns on Girl with the Dragon Tattoo in 2011, casting Rooney Mara in the lead role.