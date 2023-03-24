These are 10 of the best new releases to stream on Netflix UK this week – from March 23 to March 31.

The outlook at the beginning of the new year couldn’t be anymore different for streaming giant Netflix as the continue to plough through some bingeable and brilliant new content on the platform.

But before we prepare to leave March and check out some huge releases in April, the streamer has kept some of its best releases of 2023 for the end of the month.

With stacks of new and original content combined with classic films that are on Netflix for the first time, your choice of the best new films and TV series on Netflix could not be better.

So stop scrolling your Netflix account and tune into these brand new Netflix releases that are coming within the next week.

1 . Who Were We Running From? - March 24 As a mother tries to hide her a mysterious past, she travels with her daughter as they make hotels their home - and everyone is a threat. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2 . Furies - out now The sequel to the popular Furie film, the film follows traffickers as they kidnap a daughter from their village only for Hai Phuong to return with a thirst for revenge. The first film hit 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, so expect this to be a winner. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

3 . Copycat Killer - March 31 When a host of gruesome murders turns the city into complete chaos, a battle harder prosecutor engages in a cat-and-mouse game as they search for the killer. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

4 . Saw and Saw II - March 31 The horror franchise that asked audiences if they would kill to live lands on the streaming site as the original 2004 Saw film and its sequel land on the platform on the final day in March. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales