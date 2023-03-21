Looking for something to give you a fright tonight? Then try the 16 most highly rated and scariest horror movies to stream on Netflix in 2023.

No other genre in cinema quite brings out obsessive levels of fandom quite like horror – and with streaming giant Netflix having such a strong and brilliant collection of classic and more recent scary films, it can sometimes be hard to know which one to tune into.

A number of horror classics currently litter the streamer, with Hannibal, Dawn Of The Dead and even a 2022 remake of Texas Chainsaw Massacre all available to tune into. But is there a hidden gem that you may have scrolled past without noticing?

We wanted to know what would be the best horror films to watch on Netflix tonight, so we took the advice of the highly rated film review site IMDb to see which 16 horror flicks are rated highest by them.

Dare you watch them all?

1 . Get Out (2017) - 7.7 Winner of Best Picture at the 2017 Oscars, Get Out was nominated in four categories despite being horrors being so often overlooked by the Academy. A masterpiece from Jordan Peele. Photo: Netflix

2 . Dawn Of The Dead (2005) - 7.3 Horror remakes of classics are generally not well received but 2005's remake of the zombie classic Dawn Of The Dead is one of the best ever made. Photo: Netflix

3 . Sleepy Hollow (1999) - 7.3 Tim Burton's supernatural horror stars both Johnny Depp and Christina Ricci as a police detective is sent from New York to investigate a series of murders committed by a supposed Headless Horseman. Photo: Netflix

4 . Midsommar (2019) - 7.1 Florence Pugh takes on the role of a grieving woman who flees to Sweden with a group of friends in order to rid herself of the horrors that have engulfed her life. Shocking and full of surprises, Pugh is outstanding in this modern day horror classic. Photo: Netflix