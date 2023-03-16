All Sections
Here are 8 of the best releases on Netflix this week. Cr: Netflix.

Best new Netflix series 2023: 8 of the best new releases coming to Netflix this week

Here are 8 of the best new releases series and films on Netflix this coming week. Including Money Shot: The PornHub Story and Luther: The Fallen Sun.

By Graham Falk
Published 16th Mar 2023, 12:56 GMT

It has been a stellar start to 2023 for streaming giant Netflix with a new series of You combining with some fantastic new true crimes documentaries such as Money Shot.

However, it typical Netflix fashion, this week in March the releases promise to up the ante even more.

It was a difficult start to life for the platform at the beginning of 2022 as they lost subscribers for the first time in over decade, though 2023 have been the polar opposite as Netflix goes from strength to strength.

Want to know which series and films to tune into this week? Then look no further than this excellent list of 8 new Netflix releases.

This British made music documentary from Ros Edwards takes a look back at the career highlights of songstress and hitmaker Adele.

1. 30 Greatest Moments: Adele - out now

This British made music documentary from Ros Edwards takes a look back at the career highlights of songstress and hitmaker Adele. Photo: Netflix

This shocking and revealing true crime documentary charts the rise and the fall of porn website PornHub with exclusives interviews charting the full scale of the story.

2. Money Shot: The Pornhub Story - out now

This shocking and revealing true crime documentary charts the rise and the fall of porn website PornHub with exclusives interviews charting the full scale of the story. Photo: Netflix

This brand new animated series is voiced by Matthew McConaughey where he takes on the role of Elvis Pressley as he is inducted into a secret government scheme.

3. Agent Elvis - out now

This brand new animated series is voiced by Matthew McConaughey where he takes on the role of Elvis Pressley as he is inducted into a secret government scheme. Photo: Netflix

This French crime drama follows two brothers as they find themselves on opposite sides of an conflict that comes with tragic consequences.

4. In His Shadow - March 17

This French crime drama follows two brothers as they find themselves on opposite sides of an conflict that comes with tragic consequences. Photo: Netflix

