While the Oscars celebrated everything great about the last year of cinema, another awards ceremony marked movies and performances perhaps best forgotten.

Double Oscar winner Tom Hanks added two Golden Rasperry Awards to his trophy cabinet courtesy of his performance as Colonel Tom Parker in Buz Luhrman's Elvis.

The Golden Raspberry Awards, or Razzies, were held – as is traditional – in Los Angeles on the day before the Oscars on Saturday, March 11.

It was the 43rd time the awards that nobody wants to win have been be held, following the shortlists being announced on January 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year nobody turned up to receive their award – unlike in the past when Halle Berry collected her gong for Catwoman just four years after winning the Best Actress Oscar for Monster’s Ball.

But history was made as Tom Hanks became the latest actor to do the Oscar/Razzie double, thanks to his performance as Colonel Tom Parker in Baz Luhrman’s biopic of Elvis Presley.

He joins an exclusive club that includes, along with Halle Berry, the likes of Ben Affleck, Jared Leto (who has already completed the double before winning another Razzie this year), Glenn Close, Kim Basinger, Mel Gibson, Sandra Bullock (who also collected her award in person), Leonardo DiCaprio, Al Pacino, and even Sir Laurence Olivier.

Meanwhile the Golden Raspberry won its own award for Worst Actress after shortlisting child actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong for the ‘prize’ before withdrawing the nomination after a backlash.

Here are all the winners, and who was nominated.

Worst picture

Winner

Blonde

Also nominated

Disney's Pinocchio

Good Mourning

The King's Daughter

Morbius.

Worst actor

Winner

Jared Leto, Morbius

Also nominated

Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly), Good Mourning

Pete Davidson, Marmaduke

Tom Hanks (as Gepetto), Disney's Pinocchio

Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan

Worst actress

Winner

The Razzies

Also nominated

Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Dominion

Diane Keaton, Mack & Rita

Kaya Scodelario, The King's Daughter

Alicia Silverstone, The Requin

Worst remake/rip-off-/sequel

Winner

Disney's Pinocchio (WINNER)

Also nominated

Blonde

Both 365 Days Sequels – 365 Days: This Day & The Next 365 Days

Firestarter

Jurassic World: Dominion

Worst supporting actress

Winner

Adria Arjona, Morbius

Also nominated

Lorraine Bracco (Voice Only), Disney's Pinocchio

Penelope Cruz, The 355

Bingbing Fan, The 355 & The King's Daughter

Mira Sorvino, Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

Worst supporting actor

Winner

Tom Hanks, Elvis

Also nominated

Pete Davidson, Good Mourning

Xavier Samuel, Blonde

Mod Sun, Good Mourning

Evan Williams, Blonde

Worst screen couple

Winner

Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent), Elvis

Also nominated

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, Good Mourning

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene, Blonde

Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women, Blonde

The Two 365 Days Sequels

Worst director

Winner

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, Good Mourning

Also nominated

Judd Apatow, The Bubble

Andrew Dominik, Blonde

Daniel Espinosa, Morbius

Robert Zemeckis, Disney's Pinocchio

Worst screenplay

Winner

Blonde

Also nominated

Disney's Pinocchio

Good Mourning

Jurassic World: Dominion