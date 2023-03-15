The Golden Raspberry Awards, or Razzies, were held – as is traditional – in Los Angeles on the day before the Oscars on Saturday, March 11.
It was the 43rd time the awards that nobody wants to win have been be held, following the shortlists being announced on January 23.
This year nobody turned up to receive their award – unlike in the past when Halle Berry collected her gong for Catwoman just four years after winning the Best Actress Oscar for Monster’s Ball.
But history was made as Tom Hanks became the latest actor to do the Oscar/Razzie double, thanks to his performance as Colonel Tom Parker in Baz Luhrman’s biopic of Elvis Presley.
He joins an exclusive club that includes, along with Halle Berry, the likes of Ben Affleck, Jared Leto (who has already completed the double before winning another Razzie this year), Glenn Close, Kim Basinger, Mel Gibson, Sandra Bullock (who also collected her award in person), Leonardo DiCaprio, Al Pacino, and even Sir Laurence Olivier.
Meanwhile the Golden Raspberry won its own award for Worst Actress after shortlisting child actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong for the ‘prize’ before withdrawing the nomination after a backlash.
Here are all the winners, and who was nominated.
Worst picture
Winner
Blonde
Also nominated
Disney's Pinocchio
Good Mourning
The King's Daughter
Morbius.
Worst actor
Winner
Jared Leto, Morbius
Also nominated
Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly), Good Mourning
Pete Davidson, Marmaduke
Tom Hanks (as Gepetto), Disney's Pinocchio
Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan
Worst actress
Winner
The Razzies
Also nominated
Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Dominion
Diane Keaton, Mack & Rita
Kaya Scodelario, The King's Daughter
Alicia Silverstone, The Requin
Worst remake/rip-off-/sequel
Winner
Disney's Pinocchio (WINNER)
Also nominated
Blonde
Both 365 Days Sequels – 365 Days: This Day & The Next 365 Days
Firestarter
Jurassic World: Dominion
Worst supporting actress
Winner
Adria Arjona, Morbius
Also nominated
Lorraine Bracco (Voice Only), Disney's Pinocchio
Penelope Cruz, The 355
Bingbing Fan, The 355 & The King's Daughter
Mira Sorvino, Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend
Worst supporting actor
Winner
Tom Hanks, Elvis
Also nominated
Pete Davidson, Good Mourning
Xavier Samuel, Blonde
Mod Sun, Good Mourning
Evan Williams, Blonde
Worst screen couple
Winner
Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent), Elvis
Also nominated
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, Good Mourning
Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene, Blonde
Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women, Blonde
The Two 365 Days Sequels
Worst director
Winner
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, Good Mourning
Also nominated
Judd Apatow, The Bubble
Andrew Dominik, Blonde
Daniel Espinosa, Morbius
Robert Zemeckis, Disney's Pinocchio
Worst screenplay
Winner
Blonde
Also nominated
Disney's Pinocchio
Good Mourning
Jurassic World: Dominion
Morbius