Best New Netflix Series 2022: The 15 most highly rated TV shows released on Netflix this year
Some superb new releases have arrived on Netflix UK this year. According to Rotten Tomatoes reviews, these are the highest rated new TV series you shoul watch right now.
Netflix did not have the most perfect start to 2022 by any means, with numerous reports indicating the streamer had lost subscribers for the first time in a decade.
One thing is for sure though, 2022 was definitely not the year of demise for Netflix after the platform recovered with a host of excellent new television shows and films that brought viewers back in their droves.
The launch of a number of new exciting, exhilarating and star studded television series have been massive successes and are sure to have indicated to bosses at the world’s most popular subscription platform that things are back on the up.
A number of critically acclaimed television hit have stormed the platform throughout the year and headed straight to the top of the Netflix charts – and we’re sure it won’t end there either.
Netflix Best Horror 2022: 18 of the highlest rated scary movies on Netflix 2022 - rated by Rotten Tomatoes reviews
So if you’re searching for your next Netflix binge-a-thon, these 15 Netflix TV shows are sure to be the perfect place to start.