News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
These 18 horror movies are sure to make you jump - and check under your bed for monsters. Cr: Getty Images/Getty Images/Netflix

Netflix Best Horror 2022: 18 of the highlest rated scary movies on Netflix 2022 - rated by Rotten Tomatoes reviews

You ready for Halloween? Then take a look at this list of the 18 highest rated horror films on Netflix UK.

By Graham Falk
Friday, 30th September 2022, 2:51 pm

The witching hour is creeping upon us, horror heads get ready for this year’s launch of Halloween.

And while many of us will be out trick or treating with the younger members of our family, there’s plenty of us who also take Halloween VERY seriously and line-up a full set of scary movies to welcome in the season.

Most scary horror movies: Here are the 15 of the terrifying films ever made - in order of jump scares Halloween Ends: UK release date, who plays Michael Myers Netflix Best True Crime: 10 of highest rated shows on Netflix 2022 as per Rotten Tomatoes

With streaming services becoming more and more prevalent, the selection of horror movies viewers now have available at the touch of a button are bigger and better than ever before. However, choosing the right films can be a task in itself.

So, without further ado, take a look at the 18 highest rank horror movies currently streaming on Netflix UK, as rated by highly respected film review site Rotten Tomatoes.

1. Death Note - 100%

Loosely adapted from the popular manga series, the 2017 film Death Note has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Photo: James Dittiger/Netflix

Photo Sales

2. Creep 2 - 100%

This 100% rated sequel follows a video artist on the lookout for shocking stories as she makes a grave mistake when she bumps into a serial killer in a cabin.

Photo: Netflix/Blumhouse Productons

Photo Sales

3. His House - 100%

A refugee couple and their family escape from war-torn South Sudan, but struggle to adapt to their new life in England due to an evil presence that is determined to wreak havoc.

Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales

4. Halloween - 96%

The original John Carpenter classic. Its got Michael Myers, the mask, Laurie Strode. Need we say more?

Photo: Kevin Winter

Photo Sales
Netflix
Next Page
Page 1 of 5