Netflix Best True Crime: 10 of highest rated shows on Netflix 2022 as per Rotten Tomatoes - including Dahmer

The streaming platform has launched lots of new true crime series and documentaries this year. According to Rotten Tomatoes review, these are the highest rated to watch right now.

By Graham Falk
Friday, 30th September 2022, 2:36 pm

It wasn’t the best start to the year for Netflix, with strong reports that the streaming platform had lost subscribers for the first time in over a decade.

However, 2022 was not to be the year of demise for Netflix after a number of excellent true crime series and documentaries created a whole new buzz for the streamer.

Following the launch of some of the most fascinating, bizarre and utterly crazy true crime, the bosses at the world’s most popular subscription service are surely confident that they are now turning the tide.

A number of critically acclaimed true crime shows have hit the platform throughout the year and headed straight to the top of the Netflix charts – and we’re sure it won’t end there either.

So if you’re searching for your next Netflix true crime binge, these 10 releases are sure to be a good place to start.

1. Conversations With A Killer: John Wayne Gacy - 100%

The series charts the horrendous crimes of The Killer Clown, revealing previously unheard tapes from notorious serial killer John Wayne Gacy

Photo: Netflix