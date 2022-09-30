It wasn’t the best start to the year for Netflix, with strong reports that the streaming platform had lost subscribers for the first time in over a decade.

However, 2022 was not to be the year of demise for Netflix after a number of excellent true crime series and documentaries created a whole new buzz for the streamer.

Following the launch of some of the most fascinating, bizarre and utterly crazy true crime, the bosses at the world’s most popular subscription service are surely confident that they are now turning the tide.

A number of critically acclaimed true crime shows have hit the platform throughout the year and headed straight to the top of the Netflix charts – and we’re sure it won’t end there either.

So if you’re searching for your next Netflix true crime binge, these 10 releases are sure to be a good place to start.