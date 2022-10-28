Halloween is just a week away and theatres across the country are gearing up for spooky season with a host of scary movies that will delight audiences.

Best Horror Films Netflix 2022: 10 of the best horror movies on Netflix that don't rely on jump scares

If you’re not the type to go trick or treating or visit a scare walk, then the lure of watching a horror at your local cinema is often a great way to celebrate the season of the witch.

Despite their popularity, horror movies can often be polarising – just look at the new Halloween Ends reviews.

So with such a strong selection of horrors screening in cinemas across Scotland in October, we decided to take a look at film review site Rotten Tomatoes to see which horrors you should go see this weekend.

Do you agree with our list? Let us know in the comments.

1. Ghostbusters (1984) - 97% Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters, of course! The Bill Murray classic will be screening at Everyman Cinema in both Glasgow and Edinburgh on October 30. Photo: Rich Polk Photo Sales

2. The Shining (1980) - 93% A stone cold classic horror from Stanley Kubrick will be heading to the Glasgow Film Theatre in time for Halloween. Screening October 31 at 8.20pm. Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO Photo Sales

3. Barbarian (2022) - 92% Bill Skarsgård stars in the highly anticipated Barbarian which will be screened across Scottish cinemas from October 28. The film follows a young woman as she discovers the rental home she booked is already occupied by a stranger. Photo: Rich Polk Photo Sales

4. The Thing (1982) - 92% Largely believed to be one the best science fiction horror ever made, John Carpenter's much lauded debut gets a 4K restoration this October and screens across a number of Scottish cinemas on Halloween weekend. Photo: Universal Pictures Photo Sales