Sofia Vergara will star as Griselda in the new Netflix true crime series. Cr. Netflix.

Netflix's latest true crime series will focus on the life and times of Griselda Blanco, an ambitious and powerful Colombian woman who grew to become the leader of one of the most profitable drug cartels in history.

Starring Modern Family star Sofia Vergara in the lead role as Griselda, Netflix will launch one of the most hotly anticipated TV series of the new year which follows the infamous South American drug leader and depicts her life story .

Here are is everything you need to know about new true crime series Griselda - including the trailer, which you can watch here.

Who was Griselda Blanco, what crimes did Griselda Blanco commit

Griselda, full name Griselda Blanco Restrepo, was known by many names such as 'Black Widow' and was most famously known for being one of the most powerful drug lords from the 1970s all the way to the early 2000s after building an empire that saw her develop into a central figure in the Miami drug wars. Griselda was just five feet tall.

Born on Valentine's Day 1943 in Cartagena, Bolivar, Colombia, it is said Griselda was opened up to a world of crime at a very young age when she and her mother moved to Medellín and struggled with poverty. As a teen it is claimed she would commit several crimes, such pickpocketing while there were also rumours that she helped kidnap a small boy when she was just 11 years old. Blanco was married four times and gave birth to four children in her lifetime. Her first husband gave her three of these children when they were together in Medellin. All three were born before Blanca reached 21. She later found love again in the shape of Alberto Bravo, a man who introduced her to the drug trade, where she is then said to have fled to the United States in 1963 using an assumed name and fake papers, where she settled in Queens area of New York. The couple quickly set up drug operation that thrived. However, she was forced to flee the US in April 1975 and went back to Colombia in order to avoid conviction after being indicted on federal drug conspiracy charges alongside 30 others. While in Columbia, she believed Bravo stealing money from her while resulted in a shoot out that resulted in his death. By the the late 1970s, she has moved her operation to Miami.

It is reported that several public conflicts and violent acts coincided with her return with the 'Miami drug wars' central to this throughout the 1980s. It was known that was heavily involved in these conflicts and was also central to the Cocaine Cowboy Wars which haunted Miami in the late 1970s and early 1980s, with cocaine was trafficked more than cannabis during those days. This is where she picked up the nickname 'The Godmother of Cocaine'.

With her trade thriving, she sought to end any competition and made up a group of henchmen known as the 'Pistoleros' who's initiation was earned by 'killing someone and cutting off a body part as proof of the deed' according to The Drug Enforcement Administration, who had looked into her case during the early 1990s.It is thought she could have been responsible for over 200 deaths.

Her youngest son was Michael Corleone Blanco (named after the character in The Godfather), who she had with third husband Darío Sepúlveda, When Sepúlveda left her and fled to Colombia in 1983, he kidnapped Michael after a custody disagreement which led Griselda to order an assassination on Sepúlveda before Michael return to the US with his mother.

By 1985, Griselda found herself incarcerated for 15 years for drug charges, though police pushed for more charges and, as the sought a murder conviction, former hitman Jorge Ayala testified against her and she was charged with three murders, including the death of a two year old boy who was caught in the crossfire during an assassination attempt of his father. She pleaded guilty to this in 1998 in order to receive a more lenient sentence.

After 10 years behind bars, she was sent back to Colombia and retired from her life of crime. It is reported that Griselda became a born-again Christian in her later years, according to her youngest son.

How did Griselda Blanco die, Griselda Blanco cause of death

The Colombian drug lord died at the age of 69 on September 3 2012 when she was shot dead in the street by an assassin on a motorcycle. Despite retiring from the drug trade, her previous life caught up with her.

She was with her pregnant daughter-in-law at the time and was heading to the butcher shop when she was shot twice - it is said the killing mimicked the style of assassination that Griselda herself with credited with during his reign in Miami.

Why are Griselda Blanco's family suing Netflix

While fans are excited for the TV series being launched, the family of Griselda Blanco are most definitely not with star of the show Sofia Vergera being sued by Blanco's estate as they attempt to block the new Netflix series over 'unauthorized use of their family's likeness.'

A lawsuit was obtained by TMZ which claims her adult children are acting as representatives for the Blanco estate and have named Vergara as a defendant and Netflix and arre suing both parties over what they claim is the unauthorized use of their family's image and likeness in upcoming Netflix true crime series.

Griselda Netflix release date

The new Netflix true crime series which will oversee the life and crimes of Griselda played out in a dramatized way is launched on Netflix UK on January 25.

In total, there will be six hour-long episodes and the series will be available from 8.01am on the morning of release.