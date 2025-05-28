Matthew Goode leads the cast of Netflix's Dept. Q. Matthew Goode leads the cast of Netflix's Dept. Q.
Matthew Goode leads the cast of Netflix's Dept. Q. | Getty Images

16 of Matthew Goode's best movies and TV shows, according to Rotten Tomatoes - including Downton Abbey

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Published 28th May 2025, 18:14 BST

Covering his highest rated projects, here are Matthew Goode’s best films and TV shows.

Now leading the cast of Dept. Q on Netflix, Matthew Goode has been acting for more than two decades.

With a filmography which includes shows such as A Discovery of Witches, and movies like A Single Man, Goode’s face is familiar to many.

And while he has played many supporting roles over the year, he now leads the cast of Netflix’s Edinburgh-set drama series Dept. Q as Detective Chief Inspector Carl Morck.

Set to be released on Netflix this Thursday, we’re taking a look at the English actor’s career. Based on Rotten Tomatoes scores, here are all of Matthew Goode’s highest rated films and TV shows – including Downton Abbey.

With a Rotten Tomatoes score of 100%, The Colour Room is a drama about 1920s ceramic artist Clarice Cliff. Goode stars as Colley Shorter with the film having a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

1. The Colour Room (2021)

With a Rotten Tomatoes score of 100%, The Colour Room is a drama about 1920s ceramic artist Clarice Cliff. Goode stars as Colley Shorter with the film having a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. | Sky

Photo Sales
With 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, Roots is a remake of the 1977 miniseries of the same name which follows the journey of a Mandinka warrior from western Africa who is fighting to free himself after being sold to slave traders. Goode appears as Dr. William Waller in two episodes.

2. Roots (2016)

With 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, Roots is a remake of the 1977 miniseries of the same name which follows the journey of a Mandinka warrior from western Africa who is fighting to free himself after being sold to slave traders. Goode appears as Dr. William Waller in two episodes. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Based on the Agatha Christie novel of the same name, Goode stars in BBC miniseries Ordeal by Innocence as Philip Durrant, which has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 94%

3. Ordeal by Innocence (2018)

Based on the Agatha Christie novel of the same name, Goode stars in BBC miniseries Ordeal by Innocence as Philip Durrant, which has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 94% | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Appearing in this American legal drama as Finn Polmar in season five and six, The Good Wife has an average Rotten Tomatoes score of 93%.

4. The Good Wife (2014-2016)

Appearing in this American legal drama as Finn Polmar in season five and six, The Good Wife has an average Rotten Tomatoes score of 93%. | Getty Images for Jameson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:NetflixDownton Abbey
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice