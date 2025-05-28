Now leading the cast of Dept. Q on Netflix, Matthew Goode has been acting for more than two decades.
With a filmography which includes shows such as A Discovery of Witches, and movies like A Single Man, Goode’s face is familiar to many.
And while he has played many supporting roles over the year, he now leads the cast of Netflix’s Edinburgh-set drama series Dept. Q as Detective Chief Inspector Carl Morck.
Set to be released on Netflix this Thursday, we’re taking a look at the English actor’s career. Based on Rotten Tomatoes scores, here are all of Matthew Goode’s highest rated films and TV shows – including Downton Abbey.
1. The Colour Room (2021)
With a Rotten Tomatoes score of 100%, The Colour Room is a drama about 1920s ceramic artist Clarice Cliff. Goode stars as Colley Shorter with the film having a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. | Sky
2. Roots (2016)
With 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, Roots is a remake of the 1977 miniseries of the same name which follows the journey of a Mandinka warrior from western Africa who is fighting to free himself after being sold to slave traders. Goode appears as Dr. William Waller in two episodes.
3. Ordeal by Innocence (2018)
Based on the Agatha Christie novel of the same name, Goode stars in BBC miniseries Ordeal by Innocence as Philip Durrant, which has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 94%
4. The Good Wife (2014-2016)
Appearing in this American legal drama as Finn Polmar in season five and six, The Good Wife has an average Rotten Tomatoes score of 93%.
