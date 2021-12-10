It’s Christmas time – but don’t let that fool you into thinking Netflix won’t turn the scare factor up to 11.
With such a strong list of horrors now available on Netflix, you’d be forgiven for feeling overwhelmed with choice.
From gorefests to ghosts, slashers to old school video nasties, paranormal entities to zombie chaos, horror has an abundance of sub-genres.
Don’t stay up all night scrolling your Netflix homepage, looking to find a scary flick that suits your taste, take a look at our list of the highest rated horrors now streaming on Netflix, based on ratings from popular film review site Rotten Tomatoes.
Be be warned, you may need to watch some of these through your fingers…