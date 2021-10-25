Slowing, but surely, Halloween is creeping up on us.

Ghosts, ghouls and gore – for decades the cinema world has been shocking and scaring audiences out of their wits with a host of creature features, slasher icons and paranormal entities – and yet still cinema goers keep coming back for more!

With a new Scream movie on the horizon and Michael Myers’ return in Halloween Kills, there can be little denying that horror movies are still a huge part of the film world, but which film is your favourite all time horror classic?

To find out what the United Kingdom’s favourite horror movies are, online gaming experts CasinoGrounds analysed Google search data, internet article count and Wikipedia page views to discover once and for all what the UK’s favourite Halloween films are.

Is your favourite in the list?

1. Get Out (2017) Jordan Peele's Get Out won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay at the 90th Academy Awards, with additional nominations for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor. With a rating of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, it's perhaps easy to see why it's the UK's number one Halloween hit.

2. Scream (1996) The fifth instalment of the Scream series, the fifth movie, will feature the first film's stars Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox and is scheduled for a January 2022 release. However, almost 25 years on, nothing beats the original.

3. The Shining (1980) Stanley Kubrick's 1980 classic 'The Shining' has perhaps the most iconic one liner in horror history, with Jack Nicholson's famous "here's Johnny!". A film that seems to stand the test of time, despite being over 40 years old. Timeless.

4. It (2017) Based on the Stephen King novel 'It', the film set numerous box office records and took in more than $701 million worldwide, making it the highest grossing film on the list.