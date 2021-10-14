Scream 5: Here's everything we know about the new Scream movie (Paramount)

Those crafty Hollywood folk eh? Dropping a stunning trailer for the latest movie in the Scream franchise just before Halloween.

That’s right, its been more than a decade since our last instalment of Sydney Prescott vs Ghostface, however, Woodsboro, California is finally ready to be terrorised by the horror icon after far too many years away from the big screen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It may be a while until we can officially see the film in cinemas, but horror fans are already excited for the release of ‘Scream’ after the first trailer for the movie was dropped this week.

And, if the trailer is anything to go by, we’re in for one hell of a ride.

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpen and Tyler Gillet, the trailer for the movie shows all the hallmarks of a classic horror, with the opening scene involving a Ghostface “what’s your favourite scary movie” type phone-call, classic one liners and the famous “rules to survive” – an absolute essential for any Scream movie.

Although it’s the fifth movie in the franchise, the makers of the movie – Paramount – have opted to title the movie simply as ‘Scream’, akin to Rob Zombie’s ‘Halloween’.

The choice of title has prompted backlash from fans already, something director Gillet addressed recently with Empire Magazine.

"It's not an accident that it's called Scream. For a multitude of reasons, we've had a lot of feedback over the choice to call it Scream, all of which is valid," he said.

"And it wouldn't be Scream if it didn't explore itself fully. That's the nature of the movies. It understands what it is. And this movie is no different – it understands what it is, and how it fits in the lineage of Scream and in modern horror."

When is Scream 5 released in cinemas?

The first trailer was dropped on October 12 worldwide, showing original cast Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courtney Cox, all reprising their roles Sydney Prescott, Dewey Riley and Gale Weathers.

As with every Scream film, the ‘who done it’ theme continues, with the killer (or killers?) donning the famous Ghostface mask and black gown, though the tagline for the movie – "it’s always someone you know” – is slightly different this time.

And, while we’ll have a little wait to find out who the killer is, the countdown can now begin with the filmmakers confirming a UK release date of January 14 , 2022.

Who is directing Scream 5? What else do we know about it?

The previous four Scream movies were all directed by the late, great Wes Craven. So, with Wes’ passing and directional duties now moving to Matt Bettinelli-Olpen and Tyler Gillet, can we expect a new slant to the franchise, or will it likely pay homage to the original?

Well, first and foremost, let’s look at the directors’ last movie, Ready Or Not.

Described by popular film ratings website Rotten Tomatoes as a “crowd-pleasing horror film with giddily entertaining bite”, it was given an impressive 88 per cent.

Add into the mix screenwriter Kevin Williamson.

Scream, Scream 2 and Scream all saw Williamson front and centre of developing and writing the screenplay for the slasher films, while he has also been involved in other popular late 00s horrors The Faculty and I Know What You Did Last Summer.

On the 56-year-old, the directorial duo said his “incredible stories have entertained and inspired us for decades and we’re insanely honoured to have the opportunity to be a part of the cinematic world Wes and Kevin so brilliantly created together.” Williamson has since been confirmed in an executive producer role.

It looks like the film will pay homage to its predecessors, while injecting fresh energy into the franchise.

A message from the Editor

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.