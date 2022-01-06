Television giant Netflix once again dominated the streaming world last year, with many of us finding the platform a saving grace throughout a turbulent last 12 months.

A host of top TV shows, hilarious animated comedies and films all exclusive to the streaming platform have seen Netflix become the go to app for many of us, as fans check in to watch some of the most bingeable shows around.

While Netflix has been extremely popular for nigh on a decade now, it is perhaps natural to see them dip their toes into varying genres, and 2021 saw Netflix take a plunge into cult genre anime.

A style of animation, often originating in Japan, anime shows and films are mainly characterised by colourful graphics, vibrant characters and action-packed plots which normally follow fantastic or futuristic themes.

With the animated shows growing in popularity, Netflix have began to their cater more content for their audience, releasing a number of highly rated anime hits which have delighted fanatics.

So, if you are looking for the next anime series to binge on, or you’re just curious about the genre and want to see what are the best series on Netflix to begin with, take a look at our list of Netflix’s most popular anime releases over the past 12 months.

1. High-Rise Invasion High-Rise Invasion sees main character Yuri in a bizarre world of endless buildings and masked killers - but she will do whatever it takes to find her brother and escape.

2. Baki Hanma Baki Hanma is the main character and protagonist of the popular Japanese manga franchise known as Baki the Grappler. The anime adaptation has proven incredibly popular on Netflix.

3. Record Of Ragnarock Netflix Original anime series Record Of Ragnarock sees 'the Gods' Council' combine to decide the fate of humanity.

4. Eden's Zero Eden's Zera follows a lonely boy with the ability to control gravity as he embarks on a science fiction quest to meet a fabled space Goddess!