Best Horror Film On Netflix: Here are the 25 best horror films to stream on Netflix UK in 2023
Halloween is just around the corner, so why not check out the best horror films to stream on Netflix UK right now? From Evil Dead Rise and Jaws all the way to Apostle.
The selection of horror movies on Netflix grows by the day and, with Halloween just around the corner, the selection of films is only getting stronger.
One of the most celebrated events in the calendar year, All Hallows Eve brings out the ghosts and ghouls amongst us and often sees us end the evening stuffing our faces with food and tuning into to some scary horror movies.
But what is the best one to watch for this year's festivities? With oodles of horror film content available on Netflix UK, it can be hard to sift through the good and bad and get that film perfect for your evening.
In order to discover which horror film is the best on Netflix, we took to highly rated film review site iMDB to find out which 25 horror films are the most highly rated on the platform.