Best films to see at the cinema: 5 films you MUST see this week - including the jaw dropping Saltburn
It may be approaching the end of the year but the selection of films at the cinema is only getting bigger and better. Here's five films we recommend you go see at your local Scottish cinema this week.
Saltburn
It is going to be one of the most divisive films of the year but there's no doubting that Barry Keoghan's role in this thriller/comedy will be talked about for decades. Produced by Margot Robbie and directed by Emmy and Golden Globe nominated director Emerald Fennel, the film has already split audiences down the middle.
Irishman Keoghan takes the lead role as Oxford University student Oliver, a young man who finds himself drawn into the world of a charming and aristocratic - and so, so much more.
Napoleon
Ridley Scott is back with another historical epic and has brought Joaquin Phoenix with him to play the lead role of French generals Napoleon Bonaparte.
This two hour 28 minute epic follows the life and times of the legendary general, his battles with enemies, his relationship with Empress Joséphine and his ultimate rise to power.
Thanksgiving
Much loved horror and gore director Eli Roth (Hostel) is back with a classic twist on a typical American Christmas tradition.
This slasher was released last week and has been given rave reviews by critics and fans alike who have praised its over the top gore and comedic tone as a a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Massachusetts following a tragic accident at a Black Friday riot.
Dream Scenario
Starring the evergreen Nic Cage in the lead role, this is another film that has been a big hit with critics and fans with Dream Scenario landing a 92% rating on highly respected film review site Rotten Tomatoes.
Lasting just under two hours, the film sees Cage star as an unassuming family man that has his life turned upside down when strangers suddenly start seeing him in their dreams without rhyme nor reason.
Anatomy of a Fall
This French courtroom drama thriller has been handed rave reviews after its release earlier this week and follows a woman as she is excused of the murder of her husband.
With her blind son the only witness, a moral dilemma is placed on him as he enters the witness stand. Currently screening at Glasgow Film Theatre, Everyman Cinema and the Dominion in Edinburgh.
