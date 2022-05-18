A chilling new true crime documentary from Korea, some incredible new anime hits and some daredevil comedy from Johnny Knoxville and company – this week’s Netflix selection of new releases is shaping up to be full of bingeable new content.

While it has been reported that the streaming giant had lost subscribers for the first time this year, Netflix still boast a reported 213 million subscribers worldwide, and they are adding some crackers this week in May to ensure they’ll continue to be the market leader for streaming.

May has already been jam packed with some fabulous content, with Our Father, Senior Year and El Marginal proving to be a hit with viewers.

However, the best is yet to come, so settle into your couch and check out the 10 best new releases being added to Netflix this week.

1. Jackass 4.5 - May 20 Johnny Knoxville and the gang return for an extended version of their latest film hit. Photo: Kate Green Photo Sales

2. The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar – May 19 The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar focuses on the harrowing case of Argentinian José Luis Cabezas, a news photographer and reporter who worked for Noticias, a leading local news magazine. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

3. Ricky Gervais' SuperNature - May 24 Comedian Ricky Gervais brings his latest stand-up show, SuperNature, to Netflix for his latest special. Photo: Nicholas Hunt Photo Sales

4. Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror - Out now Cyber Hell is a documentary that focuses on secret online chat rooms that became one of Korea's biggest sex crimes ever. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales