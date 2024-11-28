It’s nearly the end of another year of cinema - and there’s been plenty for film fans to enjoy.
‘Inside Out 2’, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, ‘Despicable Me 4’ and ‘Dune: Part Two’ have been the big box office winners, with ‘Wicked: Part One’ hot on their heels.
Meanwhile, ‘The Brutalist’, ‘Anora’, ‘Sing Sing’ and ‘Emilia Perez’ are the favourites for next year’s Oscars.
We’re taking a look back at the films that have got the professional critics raving.
So, these are the 10 best-reviewed films of the year, according to review agreggator website Rotten Tomatoes.
1. All We Imagine As Light
One of only four films released this year to have a perfect 100 per cent 'fresh rating', Indian film 'All We Imagine As Light' won the Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival. Directed by Payal Kapadia, it tells the story of a nurse whose routine is troubled when she receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband. Meanwhile, her younger roommate tries in vain to find a spot in the city to be intimate with her boyfriend.
2. Nowhere Special
Also scoring a perfect rating is James Norton's drama 'Nowhere Special', directed by Uberto Pasolini. When single father John is given only a few months left to live, he tries to find the perfect family for his young son while shielding the boy from the terrible reality of the situation. As he struggles to find the right answer for the impossible task, he meets a social worker who opens him up to solutions he never would have considered.
3. Girls Will Be Girls
Coming of age drama 'Girls Will Be Girls' is the third 2024 film to earn a 100 per cent critical rating. Directed by Shuchi Talati, it's set in a strict boarding school nestled in the Himalayan foothills where teenager Mira first discovers desire and romance. However, her sexy, rebellious, coming-of-age is disrupted by her young mother, who never got to come of age herself.
4. Laroy, Texas
Shane Atkinson's darkly funny crime thriller 'Laroy, Texas' is the fourth and final of this year's films to avoid a single rotten review. When Ray discovers that his wife is cheating on him, he decides he's going to kill himself. His plans suddenly change when a stranger mistakes him for a low-rent hitman.