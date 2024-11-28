2 . Nowhere Special

Also scoring a perfect rating is James Norton's drama 'Nowhere Special', directed by Uberto Pasolini. When single father John is given only a few months left to live, he tries to find the perfect family for his young son while shielding the boy from the terrible reality of the situation. As he struggles to find the right answer for the impossible task, he meets a social worker who opens him up to solutions he never would have considered. | Contributed