Wicked Part Two: When will the second film be released, plot, cast, how it relates to The Wizard of Oz
Cinemas were packed over the weekend with film fans eager to get a first look at Wicked.
It’s already a critical success and is expected to also be a box office smash, but the huge marketing campaign hasn’t exactly made clear that it’s technically only half a film (meanwhile the trailer seems to attempt to hide the fact it’s even a musical, but that’s another story...).
The makers have decided to split the adaptation of the theatrical hit into two, with this year’s film only making it as far as the intermission.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Why was the musical split into two films?
According to director Jon M. Chu, writing on social media: "It became increasingly clear that it would be impossible to wrestle the story of Wicked into a single film. With more space, we can tell the story of Wicked as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys of these beloved characters."
There may have been a financial incentive too though - two films means twice the profit (although also any losses).
Where does the first film end?
The first chapter tells the story of budding witches Elphaba and Glinda as they evolve from being enemies to being friends. They uncover a plot by the charismatic, but powerless, Wizard of Oz to opress animals throughout his kingdom, robbing them of their voice. At the end of the first part, to the pivotal song Defying Gravity, Elphaba flies into the sky trailed by flying monkeys, determined to fight back against the not-so-wonderful wizard.
When will Wicked: Part Two be released?
You’re going to have to wait for almost exactly a year for part two, which has been slated for release on November 21. It was going to be later but was brought forward by a week so it wouldn’t clash with the release of Disney’s Zootopea 2.
Where does the story of Wicked come from?
Many people think that the stage version of Wicked is an original work, but it’s actually based on a book published in 1995 by Gregory Maguire. He took inspiration from L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz books first published in 1900 and famously turned into a 1939 film starring Judy Garland.
How does Wicked fit into the universe of The Wizard of Oz?
Wicked is both a prequel and a reimagining of The Wizard of Oz, something made clear at the start of the first part of the cinematic version of Wicked when the viewer sees Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion walking down the Yellow Brick Road. We later see Elphaba and Glinda suggesting the colour of the same road to the Wizard as he plans its construction. The famous ruby slippers also make a cameo around half way through the film.
A fair bit of time passes between part one and part two of Wicked (or the two acts of the Broadway show) - around a decade in fact - so the second part will pretty much bring us to the events portrayed in The Wizard of Oz, including Dorothy’s arrival.
What happens in Part Two (spoiler warning)
Part Two sees Glinda become the Good Witch, teaming up with the Wizard and Madame Morrible to turn Oz against Elphaba’s Wicked Witch of the East following the death of the man she thought was her father (it’s revealed she’s actually the Wizard’s daughter). Meanwhile Fiyero leaves Glinda for Elphaba only to later be captured by Oz soldiers (ultimately becoming the Scarecrow).
Further tragedy for Elphaba arrives when she fights with her sister Nessa, turning her servant Boq into the Tin Man. Morrible then summons a tornado that drops Dorothy’s house onto Nessa’s head - an event portrayed in the Wizard of Oz. At the same time she learns that the Wizard has caged her former goat professor.
The lion cub introduced in Part One completes the cast of The Wizard of Oz as Dorothy leads then down the Yellow Brick Road. Meanwhile Elphaba and Glinda reconcile, with Elphaba determined to die for the sake of Oz’s people. Glinda dismisses the Wizard and Morrible and it’s revealed that Elphaba isn’t actually killed by water and is actually safe with her beloved scarecrow Fiyero.
What songs feature in Wicked: Part Two
The following are the songs that appear in the second act of the Broadway show - and who sings them. It’s reported that an additional two songs will be written especially for the fim.
- No One Mourns The Wicked – Ozians
- Thank Goodness – Glinda, Madame Morrible and Citizens of Oz
- The Wicked Witch of the East – Elphaba, Nessarose and Boq
- Wonderful – The Wizard and Elphaba
- I'm Not That Girl (Reprise) – Glinda
- As Long As You're Mine – Elphaba and Fiyero
- No Good Deed – Elphaba
- March of the Witch Hunters – Boq and Ozians
- For Good – Elphaba and Glinda
- The Melting – Ozians
- A Sentimental Man (Reprise) — The Wizard
- Finale – Glinda, Elphaba and Ozians
What is the cast of Wicked: Part Two?
As the second part is simply a continuation of the first film, the cast will largely be the same, with director John M. Chu also returning. There will be some notable additions though. Here’s the slated cast.
- Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba Thropp
- Ariana Grande as Glinda Upland
- Jonathan Bailey as Prince Fiyero Tigelaar
- Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible
- Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz.
- Ethan Slater as Munchkin Boq Woodsman
- Marissa Bode as Nessarose Thropp
- Peter Dinklage as Doctor Dillamond
- Bowen Yang as Pfannee
- Bronwyn James as ShenShen
- Aaron Teoh will appear as Averic,
- Grecia de la Paz as Gilligan
- Colin Michael Carmichael as Professor Nikidik
- Adam James as Galinda's father
