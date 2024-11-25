Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande star in Wicked | Contributed

It’s one of the biggest films of the year - and the second part is likely to be one of the biggest films of next year.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cinemas were packed over the weekend with film fans eager to get a first look at Wicked.

It’s already a critical success and is expected to also be a box office smash, but the huge marketing campaign hasn’t exactly made clear that it’s technically only half a film (meanwhile the trailer seems to attempt to hide the fact it’s even a musical, but that’s another story...).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The makers have decided to split the adaptation of the theatrical hit into two, with this year’s film only making it as far as the intermission.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Why was the musical split into two films?

According to director Jon M. Chu, writing on social media: "It became increasingly clear that it would be impossible to wrestle the story of Wicked into a single film. With more space, we can tell the story of Wicked as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys of these beloved characters."

There may have been a financial incentive too though - two films means twice the profit (although also any losses).

Where does the first film end?

The first chapter tells the story of budding witches Elphaba and Glinda as they evolve from being enemies to being friends. They uncover a plot by the charismatic, but powerless, Wizard of Oz to opress animals throughout his kingdom, robbing them of their voice. At the end of the first part, to the pivotal song Defying Gravity, Elphaba flies into the sky trailed by flying monkeys, determined to fight back against the not-so-wonderful wizard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When will Wicked: Part Two be released?

You’re going to have to wait for almost exactly a year for part two, which has been slated for release on November 21. It was going to be later but was brought forward by a week so it wouldn’t clash with the release of Disney’s Zootopea 2.

Where does the story of Wicked come from?

Many people think that the stage version of Wicked is an original work, but it’s actually based on a book published in 1995 by Gregory Maguire. He took inspiration from L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz books first published in 1900 and famously turned into a 1939 film starring Judy Garland.

How does Wicked fit into the universe of The Wizard of Oz?

Wicked is both a prequel and a reimagining of The Wizard of Oz, something made clear at the start of the first part of the cinematic version of Wicked when the viewer sees Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion walking down the Yellow Brick Road. We later see Elphaba and Glinda suggesting the colour of the same road to the Wizard as he plans its construction. The famous ruby slippers also make a cameo around half way through the film.

A fair bit of time passes between part one and part two of Wicked (or the two acts of the Broadway show) - around a decade in fact - so the second part will pretty much bring us to the events portrayed in The Wizard of Oz, including Dorothy’s arrival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What happens in Part Two (spoiler warning)

Part Two sees Glinda become the Good Witch, teaming up with the Wizard and Madame Morrible to turn Oz against Elphaba’s Wicked Witch of the East following the death of the man she thought was her father (it’s revealed she’s actually the Wizard’s daughter). Meanwhile Fiyero leaves Glinda for Elphaba only to later be captured by Oz soldiers (ultimately becoming the Scarecrow).

Further tragedy for Elphaba arrives when she fights with her sister Nessa, turning her servant Boq into the Tin Man. Morrible then summons a tornado that drops Dorothy’s house onto Nessa’s head - an event portrayed in the Wizard of Oz. At the same time she learns that the Wizard has caged her former goat professor.

The lion cub introduced in Part One completes the cast of The Wizard of Oz as Dorothy leads then down the Yellow Brick Road. Meanwhile Elphaba and Glinda reconcile, with Elphaba determined to die for the sake of Oz’s people. Glinda dismisses the Wizard and Morrible and it’s revealed that Elphaba isn’t actually killed by water and is actually safe with her beloved scarecrow Fiyero.

What songs feature in Wicked: Part Two

The following are the songs that appear in the second act of the Broadway show - and who sings them. It’s reported that an additional two songs will be written especially for the fim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No One Mourns The Wicked – Ozians

Thank Goodness – Glinda, Madame Morrible and Citizens of Oz

The Wicked Witch of the East – Elphaba, Nessarose and Boq

Wonderful – The Wizard and Elphaba

I'm Not That Girl (Reprise) – Glinda

As Long As You're Mine – Elphaba and Fiyero

No Good Deed – Elphaba

March of the Witch Hunters – Boq and Ozians

For Good – Elphaba and Glinda

The Melting – Ozians

A Sentimental Man (Reprise) — The Wizard

Finale – Glinda, Elphaba and Ozians

What is the cast of Wicked: Part Two?

As the second part is simply a continuation of the first film, the cast will largely be the same, with director John M. Chu also returning. There will be some notable additions though. Here’s the slated cast.