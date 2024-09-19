We may only be halfway through 2024, but thoughts are already turning to the 2025 Academy Awards - set to take place on March 2.

There have already been a number of big award-winners released in cinemas, including Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two.

And the big releases will be coming thick and fast in the coming weeks, with the like of Joker: Folie a Deux and Blitz on the way to cinema screens.

They are all expected to be in the hunt when it comes to awards season.

Here are the 10 that are tipped to win the award for Best Picture .

1 . Emilia Peréz The 2/1 favourite for the Best Picture Academy Award is Spanish-language film 'Emilia Pérez'. It's a musical crime comedy starring Selena Gomez and directed by Jacques Audiard. It's about a cartel boss who fakes her own death and won the Jury Prize and Best Actress Award at the Cannes Film Festival.

2 . Anora The 9/4 second favourite is director of 'The Florida Project' Sean Baker's new film, 'Anora'. It stars Mikey Madison as an exotic dancer who bcomes romantically involved with the son of a Russian oligarch. It won the Palms d'Or at Cannes.

3 . Sing Sing With odds of 4/1, prison drama 'Sing Sing' is third favourite with the bookies for Best Picture. Directed by Greg Kwedar and starring Colman Domingo, it's based on the real-life Rehabilitation Through the Arts program at Sing Sing Maximum Security Prison, and features a cast of former prisoners.

4 . The Brutalist Historical drama 'The Brutalist' is a 5/1 shot for the Oscar. Starring Academy Award-winner Adrien Brody as Holocaust survivor László Tóth, it's directed by Brady Corbet and won the Silver Lion for Best Direction at the Venice Film Festival.