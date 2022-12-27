Best films 2022: Here are the highest grossing films in the UK this year and how they rated on Rotten Tomatoes

Here are the highest grossing films at the UK Box Office in 2022 – and how film fans rated them via Rotten Tomatoes. Including The Banshees Of Inhisiren, Top Gun and The Batman.

After a disrupted two years at the cinema, it felt like blockbuster hit after blockbuster for film fans in 2022.

With breakout horrors, all action drama and some wonderfully witty comedy, it is safe to safe the industry has bounced back from its period of uncertainly after launching a number of hugely successful films.

While everyone will have their own take on what movies were their own personal favourite – we even did a top 10 – the films that made the highest amount at the UK Box Office can not be disputed.

But despite making the dough, did these films leave film fans on a high, or asking for a refund?

Here are the year’s top 15 highest grossing movies according to iMDb and how film fans rated them on respected film site Rotten Tomatoes.

1. Top Gun: Maverick The long awaited sequel starring Tom Cruise was the hit of the year, bringing in $102,891,384 since its May release. The fans loved it too, with Rotten Tomatoes audience ranking it a certified fresh hit at a whopping 99%. Photo: Chung Sung-Jun Photo Sales

2. Minions: The Rise Of Gru The Minions returned for 2022 for The Rise Of Gru and it was a family friendly affair which brought in $55,877,560 since July. It was another hit with cinema fans too, with Rotten Tomatoes audience ranking it a certified fresh hit at 89%. Photo: Handout Photo Sales

3. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Benedict Cumberbatch returned to his role of Dr Strange and smashed it at the UK Box Office, raking it $52,044,748. Audiences enjoyed it too, with a ranking of 85%. Photo: Jeff Spicer Photo Sales

4. The Batman Robert Pattinson's debut as The Batman was highly anticipated and became one of the top movies of the year, bringing in $51,513,761 at the UK Box Office. Rotten Tomatoes audiences loved it, ranking it at 87%. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris Photo Sales