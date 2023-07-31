Here are the 13 best TV series ever made by Netflix – from The Good Place all the way to Workin’ Moms.

Since televisions first became a household essential, sitcoms have been staple of any TV diet for audiences.

The Best Films On Netflix 2023: These are the 25 highest rated movies to stream on Netflix UK - as per Rotten Tomatoes

With the introduction of streaming over a decade ago, sitcoms have developed into becoming one of the best bingeable ways to watch TV, with a variation of the greatest small screen hits finding a home across streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+.

And you would be hard pushed to find someone who didn’t feel like Netflix were the streaming king of original sitcoms thanks to its dominance since their introduction to the world in the late 90s.

There’s so much to choose from, it can become a little bit of a challenge finding that perfect series though so we took to highly respected film and TV review site Rotten Tomatoes to discuss which Netflix produced sitcoms are the highest rated.

1 . Lovesick - 98% Main character Dylan recounts his quest for via a boat of chlamydia with his friends Evie and Luke in this highly rated sitcom. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2 . The Good Place - 97% Ever wondered where you will go after you die? Eleanor Shellstrop is in for a shock as she navigates 'The Good Place'. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

3 . Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt - 96% After spending the first 15-years of her life in a cult, Kimmy is rescued and begins to start a new life in the Big Apple. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

4 . Alexa and Katie - 95% School is hard at the best of times but when Alexa is diagnosed with cancer in her teens, she decides to face life head on with the help of her friend Katie. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales