All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you
Fraudster jailed for running multimillion-pound scam website in UK
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on
These are the 17 best new releases launched on Netflix in 2023. Cr: NetflixThese are the 17 best new releases launched on Netflix in 2023. Cr: Netflix
These are the 17 best new releases launched on Netflix in 2023. Cr: Netflix

Best Of Netflix 2023: 17 of the most highly rated TV series on Netflix UK - from Workin' Moms to Inside Man

Here are the 17 best newly released Netflix TV series to binge on in 2023. Including Scottish star David Tennant in Inside Man.

By Graham Falk
Published 3rd May 2023, 15:53 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 11:58 BST

It has been a excellent start to the year for streaming giant Netflix with a number of new TV series hitting the perfect note with viewers.

Netflix Best Action Movies: Here are 17 of the most highly rated action films on Netflix UK - including The Mother

While many of us have come to rely on Netflix being there for us on the cold winter nights, as we approach summer, they have upped the ante even more with several great television hits.

Top Films On Netflix: 15 films on Netflix that were nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars

With Amazon Prime, Paramount+ and even ITVX competing for the title of number one streamer, perhaps it is no surprise to see Netflix upping their game so much – but which newly released series are the best to start with?

We checked out highly respected film review site Rotten Tomatoes to discover which 17 Netflix television series launched in 2023 have received the best rankings.

This in-depth golf documentary take a look into the lives of a diverse group of professional golfers, showing you their lives on and off the golf course.

1. Full Swing - 100%

This in-depth golf documentary take a look into the lives of a diverse group of professional golfers, showing you their lives on and off the golf course. Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
This original BBC series launched on Netflix at the beginning of the year and plunged viewers into a horror movie like look at the relationship between teenagers and their online lives.

2. Red Rose - 100%

This original BBC series launched on Netflix at the beginning of the year and plunged viewers into a horror movie like look at the relationship between teenagers and their online lives. Photo: Netflix/BBC

Photo Sales
Starring The Walking Dead's Steven Yeung, Beef exploded onto our screens in April and has become an instant Netflix classic. A prime cut of classic comedy with added pettiness.

3. Beef - 98%

Starring The Walking Dead's Steven Yeung, Beef exploded onto our screens in April and has become an instant Netflix classic. A prime cut of classic comedy with added pettiness. Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
In a post-apocalyptic world, a young half-human and half deer goes in search of a new world with his gruff protector.

4. Sweet Tooth - 95%

In a post-apocalyptic world, a young half-human and half deer goes in search of a new world with his gruff protector. Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:NetflixITVXParamount+