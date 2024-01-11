Emma Stone is one of the favourites to win the Oscar for Best Actress this year for her role as Bella in the critically acclaimed Poor Things.

What is Emma Stone's best film? Cr. Getty Images.

The Favourite

If you've seen Poor Things and want more of Emma Stone we couldn't possibly direct you anywhere else other than this film. Directed by Poor Things filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, the film takes place in early 18th century England as the country goes to war with the French. Stone stars as Abigail, servant to Queen Anne in this black comedy, which is up there as one of her most critically acclaimed films.

La La Land

This is in a completely different genre from the likes of Poor Things and The Favourite but is nonetheless fantastic. The film landed Stone her first and only Oscar (so far) as she lifted the award for Best Actress in 2017. Playing the role of a struggling actress alongside a jazz pianist - played by Ryan Gosling - the romantic musical does everything you need it to and the 35-year-old's character is wonderful in it.

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)

You may be starting to recognise a pattern here but Stone was once again at the forefront of the Oscars when she formed part of the excellent black comedy Birdman - a Best Picture winner at the 2015 Academy Awards. While she didn't win that year, she received a nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Sam Thomson, daughter of lead character Riggan, a faded actor famous for playing a superhero who is taunted by a critical internal voice of his past self as the character Birdman.

Battle of the Sexes

Another critically acclaimed hit, Stone took on the role of tennis superstar Billie Jean King in this sports biopic that dramatised one of the world's most famous tennis battles between former champion Bobby Riggs and King and their battle with personal issues during it.

Zombieland