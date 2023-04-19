All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago Tesco ordered to drop yellow Clubcard logo after Lidl legal dispute
31 minutes ago Security officers at Heathrow airport to walk out for further 8 days
45 minutes ago Civil Service to vote on strike action over pay
1 hour ago One of Britain’s last D-Day veterans Joe Cattini dies aged 100
3 hours ago Spotify down: users experience problems with music streaming platform
4 hours ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation
A number of award winning documentaries are available to watch on Netflix in 2023. Credit: NetflixA number of award winning documentaries are available to watch on Netflix in 2023. Credit: Netflix
A number of award winning documentaries are available to watch on Netflix in 2023. Credit: Netflix

Best Documentaries On Netflix 2023: 13 of the most highly rated docu-series to stream on Netflix UK

Here are 13 documentaries that are the most highly rated TV hits on Netflix UK.

By Graham Falk
Published 19th Apr 2023, 15:18 BST

Netflix has cornered the streaming market for some of the world’s most gripping documentaries.

The Best Movies On Netflix 2023: Here are the 17 highest rated films to stream on Netflix - as per Rotten Tomatoes

A host of widely known documentaries have launched on the streaming platform over the last decade and catapulted into mainstream media fame, with the likes of Joe Exotic and Caroline Baskin now worldwide names after the success of series such as Tiger King.

Best true crime on Netflix: 17 of the most highly rated documentaries to stream on Netflix UK - as per Rotten Tomatoes

But such is the strength and volumes of Netflix UK and its wealth of docu-series and documentary films, many of the best ones can pass us by. So which documentaries truly deserve your time and attention the most?

Top Films On Netflix: 15 films on Netflix that were nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars

We visited highly respected film review site Rotten Tomatoes to find these 13 documentaries that are some of the most highly rated on Netflix UK.

This inspiring documentary follows a remarkable group as they showcase the meaning of hope and belief in their future.

1. Crip Camp - 100%

This inspiring documentary follows a remarkable group as they showcase the meaning of hope and belief in their future. Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
A harrowing but important watch that focuses on the horrific abuses felt by a number of young and talented American gymnasts.

2. Athlete A - 100%

A harrowing but important watch that focuses on the horrific abuses felt by a number of young and talented American gymnasts. Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
A Secret Love follows the story of two lovers who sacrificed so much in the name of love and devotion.

3. A Secret Love 100%

A Secret Love follows the story of two lovers who sacrificed so much in the name of love and devotion. Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
Brett Morgen's award winning documentary takes us through the almost kaleidoscopic journey of David Bowie, one of the world's most loved and most iconic musicians of all time.

4. Moonage Daydream - 92%

Brett Morgen's award winning documentary takes us through the almost kaleidoscopic journey of David Bowie, one of the world's most loved and most iconic musicians of all time. Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Netflix