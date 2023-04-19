Here are 13 documentaries that are the most highly rated TV hits on Netflix UK.

Netflix has cornered the streaming market for some of the world’s most gripping documentaries.

A host of widely known documentaries have launched on the streaming platform over the last decade and catapulted into mainstream media fame, with the likes of Joe Exotic and Caroline Baskin now worldwide names after the success of series such as Tiger King.

But such is the strength and volumes of Netflix UK and its wealth of docu-series and documentary films, many of the best ones can pass us by. So which documentaries truly deserve your time and attention the most?

We visited highly respected film review site Rotten Tomatoes to find these 13 documentaries that are some of the most highly rated on Netflix UK.

Crip Camp - 100% This inspiring documentary follows a remarkable group as they showcase the meaning of hope and belief in their future.

Athlete A - 100% A harrowing but important watch that focuses on the horrific abuses felt by a number of young and talented American gymnasts.

A Secret Love 100% A Secret Love follows the story of two lovers who sacrificed so much in the name of love and devotion.

Moonage Daydream - 92% Brett Morgen's award winning documentary takes us through the almost kaleidoscopic journey of David Bowie, one of the world's most loved and most iconic musicians of all time.

