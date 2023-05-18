All Sections
Here are 12 of the most highly rated true crime documentaries that focus on serial killers. Cr: Netflix

Netflix Best True Crime: Here are 13 of the best true crime shows about serial killers to stream in 2023

Here are the 13 most highly rated true crime documentaries, shows and films on Netflix that focus on the shocking minds of serial killers. From Ted Bundy through to Jeffrey Dahmer.

By Graham Falk
Published 24th Apr 2023, 13:21 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 13:33 BST

One of the primary reasons for the dominance of Netflix over the past decade has been their superb range of true crime documentaries.

Often a very harrowing and heart-wrenching watch, the streaming service has truly found a home for documentaries that focus on some of the most horrifying true crime series of all time.

Be it morbid curiosity or a simple desire to discover out more details what drove these twisted individuals to commit the crimes they died, the popularity of serial killer documentaries have risen immensely.

But which films, documentaries and series are the best to watch? These 13 true crime series based on serial killers are the most highly rated on Netflix according to Rotten Tomatoes.

This fascinating, and harrowing, true crime documentary focuses on Henry Lee Lucas - one of American's most feared serial killer. Said to killed over 200 people - this shocking documentary reveals some shocking revelations that viewers would never expect. One of the most fascinating documentaries on Netflix, it has consistently highly rated across a number of film review sites and has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

1. The Confession Killer (2019) - 100%

This fascinating, and harrowing, true crime documentary focuses on Henry Lee Lucas - one of American's most feared serial killer. Said to killed over 200 people - this shocking documentary reveals some shocking revelations that viewers would never expect. One of the most fascinating documentaries on Netflix, it has consistently highly rated across a number of film review sites and has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Photo: Netflix

Serial killer...or are they? This true crime documentary series investigates a number of cases that have people convicted of murder but claim their confessions were coerced by law enforcement. If you enjoyed The Confession Killer then this will make a perfect compliment to it and comes just as highly rated.

2. The Confession Tapes (2017) - 100%

Serial killer...or are they? This true crime documentary series investigates a number of cases that have people convicted of murder but claim their confessions were coerced by law enforcement. If you enjoyed The Confession Killer then this will make a perfect compliment to it and comes just as highly rated. Photo: Netflix

This critically acclaimed documentary follows Mark Hofman, a man famed for his creation of documents related to the history of the Latter Day Saint - and how he was found to be capable of murder. A harrowing yet fascinating watch.

3. Murder Among the Mormons (2019) - 89%

This critically acclaimed documentary follows Mark Hofman, a man famed for his creation of documents related to the history of the Latter Day Saint - and how he was found to be capable of murder. A harrowing yet fascinating watch. Photo: Netflix

One of the most tragic, shocking and heartbreaking stories in the history of America begins when Christopher Watts calls police to report his wife as children as missing. While a very difficult watch, the documentary reveals one of the US's most shocking crimes in its history.

4. American Murder: The Family Next Door (2020) - 86%

One of the most tragic, shocking and heartbreaking stories in the history of America begins when Christopher Watts calls police to report his wife as children as missing. While a very difficult watch, the documentary reveals one of the US's most shocking crimes in its history. Photo: Netflix

