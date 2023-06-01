These are the 26 most highly ranked K-dramas TV series – or Korean dramas - are the best series to stream on Netflix UK.

Are you looking for your next Netflix obsession? It can be a bit of a dilemma with so much great content and such little time.

However, those who have delved into the the world of Korean drama TV series have been delighted with what they’ve found, with the streaming giant offering a hugely impressive collection of K-drama series in their catalogue.

Based on Rotten Tomatoes reviews, Netflix’s excellent list of Korean dramas may just be the way to go when it comes to finding your next binge-athon.

Alongside their numerous zombie hits, the streaming platform has found huge success in bringing a horde of Korean content to the attention of their subscribers, with the likes of Squid Game and Hellbound proving to be some of Netflix’s most critically acclaimed TV shows every made.

Though, with a list of k-dramas as long as you’re arm, it can be a little tough deciding which is the best to plump for, but fear not, as we took a deep dive in respected review site Rotten Tomatoes, to see which shows rank the highest.

These are the 26 most highly rated K-dramas currently streaming on Netflix.

The Glory The Glory tells the story of a young woman who takes up the position of a teacher as a part of an elaborate scheme in order to get revenge on the people who made high school a hellscape for her. The series is written by Kim Eun-sook and directed by Ahn Gil-ho and, while it was praised widely by critics, fans of the show rated it even higher, with Rotten Tomatoes reviewers handing it an average of 95%.

Black Knight One of the newest series on Netflix, this dystopian thriller has zoomed straight into Netflix's top 10. The story follows a world that has been destroyed by air pollution which forces a special team of delivery drivers, known as Black Knights, to deliver oxygen to homes - until one Knights' life is changed by a young boy with a dream. Despite being one of the newest Korean series on Netflix, it has been handed an impressive rating of 73% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sweet Home This 2020 series is thought to be the best Korean horror series which follows a boy who loses his entire family in a tragic accident and must face a world with monsters.

Twenty Five Twenty One In an era when teen dreams seem too far out of reach, a young fencer follows her heart and meets a man who is determined to rebuild his life. Written by Kwon do-eun, Twenty One Twenty Five is one of the highest-rated dramas in Korean cable television history. If you're looking for something with a big heart and a feel good tale, this is the series for you.