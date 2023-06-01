All Sections
A number of award winning documentaries are available to watch on Netflix in 2023. Credit: Netflix

Best documentaries on Netflix: 17 of the most highly rated documentaries to watch on Netflix - including Chimp Empire

These 17 documentaries are the highest rated on Netflix UK – according to Rotten Tomatoes.
By Graham Falk
Published 19th Apr 2023, 15:18 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 13:31 BST

Ever since first booming into the public consciousness over a decade ago, Netflix have concerned the market thanks to some captivating releases over the years.

A host of widely known documentaries have launched on the streaming platform over the last decade and catapulted into mainstream media fame, with the likes of Joe Exotic and Caroline Baskin now worldwide names after the success of series such as Tiger King.

But such is the strength and volumes of Netflix UK and its wealth of docu-series and documentary films, many of the best ones can pass us by. So which documentaries truly deserve your time and attention the most?

We visited highly respected film review site Rotten Tomatoes to find these 17 documentaries that are some of the most highly rated on Netflix UK.

Actor Jonah Hill and leading psychiatrist Phil Stutz have candid conversations surrounding his early life experiences and unique, visual model of therapy in this heavily praised documentary.

1. Stutz - 100%

Actor Jonah Hill and leading psychiatrist Phil Stutz have candid conversations surrounding his early life experiences and unique, visual model of therapy in this heavily praised documentary. Photo: Netflix

From the award winning director of My Octopus Teacher comes one of this year's best new documentaries which follows the vast chimpanzee community in a forest in Uganda and their social politics, family dynamics and territory disputes.

2. Chimp Empire - 100%

From the award winning director of My Octopus Teacher comes one of this year's best new documentaries which follows the vast chimpanzee community in a forest in Uganda and their social politics, family dynamics and territory disputes. Photo: Netflix

This critically acclaimed true crime documentary begins when Lori Vallow's kids vanish out of nowhere and the door to a series of suspicious deaths opens.

3. Sins Of Our Mother - 100%

This critically acclaimed true crime documentary begins when Lori Vallow's kids vanish out of nowhere and the door to a series of suspicious deaths opens. Photo: Netflix

This inspiring documentary follows a remarkable group as they showcase the meaning of hope and belief in their future.

4. Crip Camp - 100%

This inspiring documentary follows a remarkable group as they showcase the meaning of hope and belief in their future. Photo: Netflix

