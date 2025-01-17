Best David Lynch Films: Here are all 10 of the director's feature films ranked from best to worst

American polymath David Lynch died this week at the age of 78, leaving behind a remarkable legacy of creativity.
A filmmaker, musician, photographer, visual artist and actor, he excelled at everything he turned his hand to, earning three Oscar nominations for Best Director for The Elephant Man, Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive.
His CV also included two César Awards for Best Foreign Film, a Cannes Palme d'Or, a Venice Golden Lion award for lifetime achievement and the French government’s Legion of Honour, the country's top civilian distinction.
He released three studio albums, wrote several books, and changed television forever with his Emmy-nominated series Twin Peaks.
He was so busy with numerous projects that he only had time to direct 10 films in his career.
Here thay all are, from best to worst, according to review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.
1. Blue Velvet (1986)
With a positive critical rating of 95 per cent, 'Blue Velvet' is David Lynch's most acclaimed film. Kyle MacLachlan plays college student Jeffrey Beaumont who discovers a severed ear in a field and teams up with Laura Dern's daughter of a detective to solve the mystery. Along the way they encounter Isabella Rossellini's lounge singer and a terrifying psychopath played by Dennis Hopper. | Contributed
2. The Straight Story (95 per cent)
Richard Farnsworth bagged an Oscar nomination for his performance as a retired farmer who sets out on a epic journey on a lawnmower to see his brother, played by Harry Dean Stanton, who has had a potentially-terminal stroke. It also has a fresh rating of 95 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, but hs fewer reviews. | Contributed
3. The Elephant Man (1980)
'The Elephant Man' was Lynch's most awards-laden film, being nominated for eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Actor (but winning none), and winning three BAFTA Awards for Best Film, Best Actor, and Best Production Design, as well as a French Cesar Award for Best Foreign Film. The biographical drama stars John Hurt as Joseph, a man with severe facial deformities who lived in London in the late 19th century. It has a positive critical rating of 92 per cent. | Contributed
4. Eraserhead (1977)
David Lynch's first feature film is a perfect introduction into his remarkable imagination. It's a surrealist body horror shot in black and white about a man who cares for a deformed child in a desolate industrial landscape. Starring Jack Nance, Charlotte Stewart and Jeanne Bates, it has a Rotten Tomato rating of 89 per cent. | Contributed