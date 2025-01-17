Best David Lynch Films: Here are all 10 of the director's feature films ranked from best to worst

3 . The Elephant Man (1980)

'The Elephant Man' was Lynch's most awards-laden film, being nominated for eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Actor (but winning none), and winning three BAFTA Awards for Best Film, Best Actor, and Best Production Design, as well as a French Cesar Award for Best Foreign Film. The biographical drama stars John Hurt as Joseph, a man with severe facial deformities who lived in London in the late 19th century. It has a positive critical rating of 92 per cent. | Contributed