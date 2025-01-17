David Lynch, the visionary filmmaker behind shows such as Twin Peaks, has died aged 78, less than a year after revealing he had been diagnosed with emphysema.
Lynch’s family announced his death through his official Facebook page on Thursday, January 16 2025.
In the post, they said: “It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch. We would appreciate some privacy at this time.”
Referencing a quote of his, they reminded fans: “There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.’
“It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.”
Here, we take a look back at the Mulholland Drive and Eraserhead director’s best quotes on everything from his work to what comes after death.
1. David Lynch on… getting work done
“You just stay alert, do your work, don't worry about the world going by. It doesn't mean that you can sit around and not do anything. You've got to get your butt in gear and do it. And don't take no for an answer, translate those ideas to cinema or to a painting or to whatever and figure out a way to get it done.”
2. David Lynch on… seeking darkness
“Black has depth… you can go into it… And you start seeing what you’re afraid of. You start seeing what you love, and it becomes like a dream.”
3. David Lynch as Gordon Cole in… Twin Peaks: The Return
“And when you became Denise, I told all your colleagues, those clown comics, to fix their hearts or die.”
4. David Lynch on… being connected
“I think somewhere, we're all connected off in some very abstract land. But somewhere between there and here ideas exist.”
